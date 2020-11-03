Cycling injuries up in Singapore as more people get on bicycles during Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE - With more people getting on bicycles as a socially distant way to get out and about during the Covid-19 pandemic, physiotherapists here are seeing a jump in injuries related to cycling.

Mr Jeremy Mok, a senior physiotherapist at Parkway East Hospital, said: "Generally, cycling injuries are not common. I would see about one case every two months. But since April, there has been at least one case every month."

Many of these injuries result from falls or collisions.

IT project manager Patrick See was cycling along Penjuru Road with his friends last month when the front wheel of his bike hit the edge of a pothole, throwing him off the bike.

"I tried to break the fall with my arm and broke my right wrist," said the 59-year-old.

He was sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and had his arm in a cast for 10 days before going for wrist reconstruction surgery. He has been undergoing physiotherapy to regain strength and movement in his wrist.

The Singapore General Hospital's department of orthopaedic surgery has also seen an uptick in cycling-related injuries, such as wrist and shoulder dislocations and fractured collarbones.

Dr Puah Ken Lee, a consultant at the department, said common cycling injuries involve the upper limbs and torso. "This is because most cycling injuries involve the cyclist being flung forward."

Ms Joyce Poh, a senior physiotherapist at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said accidents can happen because of poor bike control and safety awareness, or unfamiliarity with new equipment and traffic rules.

Aside from more serious injuries arising from collisions, physiotherapists have also seen cyclists with strains and aches from overexertion.

Mr Kelvin Ng, a senior physiotherapist at Sengkang General Hospital, has noticed a rise in cycling-related injuries in the past few months, but not so much traumatic ones. He said: "Repetitive strain or overuse injuries, on the other hand, seem more common due to people cycling too fast, too far and too much."

Like weekend warriors who push themselves too hard at football or basketball, Covid-19 cycling warriors are also at risk of injuries arising from a sudden increase in an activity they are not used to doing.

Dr Puah has seen more cycling injuries than other sports-related injuries. This could be because of restrictions on group sporting activities such as football and basketball during the pandemic, he said.

Mr Michael Yan, a clinical director at Balance Core Physiotherapy Centre, has observed "a slight increase" in cycling-related injuries since July. He said his clients come in with groin, knee or neck pain associated with cycling.

These pains are usually caused by poor cycling technique, he said. "For instance, keeping the knees too close to the centre of the bicycle tends to create tension on the hip flexor muscle and knees."

Poor cycling ergonomics can also cause neck, back and knee pain. Bicycle handlebars that are too low can cause increased stress to the back and neck as cyclists may have to round their backs while cycling, noted Tan Tock Seng Hospital's Ms Poh.

Cyclists may also develop knee conditions. These include quadriceps tendinopathy - inflammation of the tendon of the large muscle on the front of the thigh - or patellofemoral pain syndrome, pain in the front of the knee and around the kneecap.

"These could occur due to a saddle height that is too low, which causes increased stress to the knee when pedalling," she added.

To minimise injuries, it is important to choose the right bicycle and to warm up and cool down.

Stretching before a ride will help prepare your muscles and joints for the high-intensity activity, while stretching after cycling can help release tension and tightness in the muscles, said Parkway East Hospital's Mr Mok.

Despite the risk of falls and collisions, cycling has remained popular during the pandemic.

Said Mr Steven Lim, vice-president (safety and education) of the Singapore Cycling Federation: "It is less taxing compared with running and brings you to farther places."

There are also many benefits associated with regular cycling.

Said Mr Mok: "Cycling helps with stress reduction, especially during Covid-19. It also improves cardiovascular fitness and helps with weight management."

Cycling safely: What to take note of before you ride



ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



1 CHECK THE TYRES

Ensure the bike is in good working condition. Check that the tyres are sufficiently inflated and the tread of the tyres is intact without any tears.

2 CHECK BRAKES

To check the brakes, squeeze the left and right levers while pushing the bike forward and backwards. This will also help you identify which lever corresponds to the front and rear tyre.

When braking while riding, squeeze the rear brake lever followed by the front brake lever in a fluid motion. This will prevent you from flying forward, especially when riding at high speed.

3 KNEES, ARMS AND POSTURE

When you sit on the saddle with your feet touching the pedals, your extended leg should not be too bent or straight. When the pedal is perpendicular to the ground, your knee should be bent at about 20 degrees. Maintain a straight back while riding.

Your hands on the handlebars should be placed around the width of your shoulders, with arms slightly bent when riding.

4 WEAR A HELMET

Donning a helmet will help prevent head injuries during a fall. Strap the helmet under your chin.

The strap should be fastened with one finger spacing allowance.

• Source: Mr Steven Lim, vice-president (safety and education) of the Singapore Cycling Federation

Safety tips

1 Have the correct protective equipment, such as a cycling helmet to prevent head injuries.

2 Make sure your bike is well maintained and has brakes.

3 Ensure your bicycle has front and rear bike lights, and wear bright-coloured clothing when cycling at night so you will be more visible to other road users.

4 Your bike should be fitted correctly for you to ensure a comfortable ride.

5 When cycling on park connectors, keep to the left side of the lane.

6 Do not use mobile devices when cycling.

7 If you are wearing an earpiece or earphones, make sure they are not in noise-cancelling mode.

8 Signal ahead of time if overtaking other cyclists.

9 If cycling in a group, avoid cycling too close to one another to avoid collisions. Always ensure adequate distance between your bike and the bike in front.

10 When cycling with children, the adult should ride about a bike's length behind the child. The child should cycle closer to the inner left side of the bike path and the adult should ride a little farther out on the path to prevent passing traffic from getting near the child.

• Source: Ms Joyce Poh, senior physiotherapist at Tan Tock Seng Hospital

How to choose the right bike

With more people cycling, sporting goods retailer Decathlon Singapore has seen a spike in bicycle sales, with growth as high as 120 per cent for the month of September. If you are thinking of getting a bike, but not sure of what to buy, here is a guide.

MOUNTAIN BIKE



PHOTO: DECATHLON SINGAPORE



This is designed for going off-road on dirt tracks, which makes it a good option for commuting if road conditions are not ideal.

A mountain bike has shock-absorbing features and a sturdy build that can handle dirt trails. It also has lower gears to assist in climbing steep terrain.

The bike's wider tyres and more upright stance offer newer riders comfort and confidence.

HYBRID BIKE



PHOTO: DECATHLON SINGAPORE



A hybrid bike is a combination of a road bike and a mountain bike. Its tyre width is in between those of the two, making for a happy compromise between speed and comfort.

The frame design lets you sit upright, and the handlebars, brake and gear control look and feel more familiar.

Hybrid bikes also have more mounting points on the frame, allowing you to install accessories such as racks, fenders and bags.

This is good for those who want to ride for fitness or leisure, and intend to cycle mostly on pavements and park connectors.

CITY BIKE



PHOTO: DECATHLON SINGAPORE



The city bike is built for utility rather than sport. It can be a good option for those who want a bike for running errands.

It offers features such as integrated bike racks, mudguards, a kickstand and dynamo lights.

The integrated chain guard also protects a cyclist's pants or skirt from getting dirty.

Its low frame is designed for easy mounting and dismounting, making it a good option for inexperienced cyclists as well.

ROAD BIKE



PHOTO: DECATHLON SINGAPORE



A road bike is designed for riding on roads, but can also be used on pavements and park connectors.

It enables a cyclist to ride at the fastest speed with the least energy, compared with other bikes. But it can be hard to control at slower speeds as the rider is placed high on the bike and arched forward.

This bike can take some getting used to because of its skinny tyres and the bent posture the rider is required to be in due to the mechanics of the bike.

FOLDING BIKE



PHOTO: DECATHLON SINGAPORE



This is a small-wheeled bike that can be folded into a more compact form. There is usually a hinge or two on the frame, steering column and pedals. It offers easy storage and transport.

Many riders find the smaller stature easier to handle while cycling as well.

Another advantage is the possibility of taking a folding bike onto trains and buses, allowing one to commute seamlessly across different modes of transport.

If you lack space at home, or intend to mix different modes of transport regularly, a folding bike is a good option.

Source: Sports Advice Decathlon Singapore