See a rodeo of eagle hunters or discover the next Maldives: Destinations to tick off your bucket list in 2024

Yearning to go beyond familiar tourist attractions and dive into unusual and atypical adventures this year?

A new year calls for new escapes, and there is no shortage of far-reaching places to travel to for the first time. If you’re looking to dust off your travel bucket list and make those vacation leave days worth it, here are a few extraordinary journeys to inspire your next overseas escape.

Think: Scuba diving into the undersea wonders of Palau, gliding down Japan’s waterways to admire cherry blossom blooms from a boat or cruising leisurely along the Mediterranean coast on a luxurious multimonth voyage. Your travel bucket list just got longer…