See a rodeo of eagle hunters or discover the next Maldives: Destinations to tick off your bucket list in 2024

Yearning to go beyond familiar tourist attractions and dive into unusual and atypical adventures this year?
A new year calls for new escapes, and there is no shortage of far-reaching places to travel to for the first time. If you’re looking to dust off your travel bucket list and make those vacation leave days worth it, here are a few extraordinary journeys to inspire your next overseas escape.
Think: Scuba diving into the undersea wonders of Palau, gliding down Japan’s waterways to admire cherry blossom blooms from a boat or cruising leisurely along the Mediterranean coast on a luxurious multimonth voyage. Your travel bucket list just got longer…
Trek through Chile’s epic mountainscapes
In Chile, the gorgeous Torres del Paine National Park awaits. Be greeted by turquoise lakes, glaciers and wildlife like guanacos, armadillos and pumas. Avid hikers will relish trails like the one between El Chileno and the Las Torres base viewpoint, which takes you up to 870m above sea level for unforgettable views.
Slow cruise along the Mediterranean
Blessed by sapphire waters, medieval cities, mouth-watering gastronomy and history that dates back for centuries, the Mediterranean is a region that never fails to deliver. Glide through picturesque ports and stately cities on a Silversea cruise, which will take you on a time-efficient 10-day feast for your senses or the more indulgent multimonth Grand Voyage, where you will get to discover the region’s hidden gems like Kotor and Palamos.
With so many iconic cities, choosing your cruise of choice can be hard. Silversea’s all-inclusive packages ensure all your creature comforts are at arm’s length whether you feel like calling at the iconic ports of Rome and Venice along the Adriatic, exploring the Greek Islands of Mykonos or Santorini, or gliding through the Iberian Peninsula and its historic cities of Alhambra and Seville.
Witness one of Mongolia’s biggest ancient festivals
Watch eagle hunters in action at the country’s Golden Eagle Festival, which takes place in early October and see trained eagles swooping down from the sky to capture prey. As for accommodation, opt to stay in a local guesthouse or family-run ger (a traditional Mongolian tent) for a truly authentic experience.
Embark on a wild safari adventure in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is famed for its legendary safaris, in locales like the 130,000ha Yala National Park where leopards and sloth bears abound. Udawalawe National Park is also known for its large community of wild Asian elephants. You can even spot wildlife from a hot-air balloon, with most tours operating between December and March.
Scuba dive in Palau
This underrated paradisal locale in the Western Pacific is often touted as the next Maldives, and now only five hours away from Singapore via direct flight. Palau is a diver’s dream, too, with abundant marine life like golden-hued jellyfish, sea turtles, manta rays and parrotfish. Besides diving, travellers can hike through jungle paths or cycle through traditional villages rich in culture.
View cherry blossoms from a new angle
While Japan is well known for its springtime Sakura blooms, true cherry blossom enthusiasts will tell you that the best way to experience the flowers is while gliding down a riverboat. It is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to get up close with the flowering trees and admire them from the water instead of on foot.
ASA Holidays has tours that bring Sakura seekers to Yanagawa, where you can enjoy the town's scenic waterways in a flat-bottomed boat steered by a boatman in traditional dress. Located in the charming Kitakyushu region, cherry blossom trees line Yanagawa’s banks in spring and sprinkle petals on passersby. Let ASA Holidays take you on this waterway wonder this Spring.
Hike above the clouds in Hong Kong
It is something that more Singaporeans are discovering about Hong Kong these days – that the territory is more than just world-class food and shopping. With dozens of hiking trails spread across its islands, Hong Kong is becoming a popular option for outdoor lovers.
At 957m, the summit of Tai Mo Shan offers great views of the New Territories and its surrounds, so, if you are able to, start early to reach the top in time for sunrise. On a clear day, you may even be able to see most of Hong Kong.