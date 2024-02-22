Hiking and good eats in Hong Kong: From The Peak to serious peaks

HONG KONG – Mr Joseph Lee rarely misses his annual pilgrimage to Hong Kong. But unlike many visitors to the city, he is not even remotely interested in shopping. Rather, he is there for the hiking.

It may be hard to imagine the land of dim sum being a destination for the great outdoors, but it is exactly why the businessman can be found there every year.

While Mr Lee is big on the outdoor life, the 47-year-old is, by his own admission, a little fussy about accommodation and food.

“Hong Kong is not far away. I can do a proper day’s hike, take in some great scenery and be back in the hotel by evening,” he says. “And enjoy my dim sum, roast duck and whatnot.”

It is something that more Singaporeans are discovering about Hong Kong these days – that the territory is more than just world-class food and shopping.

With dozens of hiking trails spread across its islands, some of which offer stunning vistas of the urban landscape or bays, Hong Kong is becoming a popular option for outdoor lovers like Mr Lee.

If you think the hills here are nothing to shout about, consider this: Some of the region’s toughest trail runs and ultra-marathons are held here.