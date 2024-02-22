Hiking and good eats in Hong Kong: From The Peak to serious peaks

HONG KONG – Mr Joseph Lee rarely misses his annual pilgrimage to Hong Kong. But unlike many visitors to the city, he is not even remotely interested in shopping. Rather, he is there for the hiking.
It may be hard to imagine the land of dim sum being a destination for the great outdoors, but it is exactly why the businessman can be found there every year.
While Mr Lee is big on the outdoor life, the 47-year-old is, by his own admission, a little fussy about accommodation and food.
“Hong Kong is not far away. I can do a proper day’s hike, take in some great scenery and be back in the hotel by evening,” he says. “And enjoy my dim sum, roast duck and whatnot.”
It is something that more Singaporeans are discovering about Hong Kong these days – that the territory is more than just world-class food and shopping.
With dozens of hiking trails spread across its islands, some of which offer stunning vistas of the urban landscape or bays, Hong Kong is becoming a popular option for outdoor lovers like Mr Lee.
If you think the hills here are nothing to shout about, consider this: Some of the region’s toughest trail runs and ultra-marathons are held here.
And if all you can picture of Hong Kong are its towering skyscrapers and congested alleyways, keep in mind that the city’s highest hill, Tai Mo Shan, stands at about 950m tall – about six times as high as Singapore’s Bukit Timah Hill.
Sure, Hong Kong’s trails do not compare with Nepal’s Himalayan treks, but they are no easy urban walks either, and the average hiker is likely to find them adequately challenging.
This other side of the metropolis is also something the Hong Kong Tourism Board is hoping to promote, in a bid to draw a wider range of visitors.
Its website lists a wide range of hiking trails – from easy to moderate to difficult.
Tellingly, the itinerary for some of these walks ends with a recommendation for a good lunch, tea break or dinner. But then, why else would you go trekking in Hong Kong?
Check out these recommended trails – and food.
Easy
Bride’s Pool Nature Trail
Approximate distance/time: 1km, one hour
Info: str.sg/BB2a
This popular and leisurely trail takes you to one of Hong Kong’s loveliest waterfalls – Bride’s Pool. Shrouded in dense woodland, the Instagram-worthy waterfall was thus named after servants carrying a bride in a sedan chair slipped and dropped her into the water, according to local legend.
More likely, the name of the pool alludes to the shape of the billowing water that reminds one of a bridal gown. Along the way, you will pass another waterfall, Mirror Pool, as well as the 118-year-old Bride’s Pool Stone Bridge.
Near the start of the trail is Tai Mei Tuk, a waterfront recreational area that offers dining options, as well as shops and facilities renting out bicycles, boats and kayaks.
Beef yourself up before your hike with Thai food or barbecued selections at eateries like Thai Thai Kitchen or Chung Shing Thai Restaurant, or get a bite at one of the shops selling instant noodles and snacks.
The Bride’s Pool Nature Trail is easily accessible by bus from the Tai Po bus terminus near the Tai Po Market MTR station.
Eagle’s Nest Nature Trail
Approximate distance/time: 4km, two hours
Info: str.sg/kWVW
This trail inside Lion Rock Country Park offers stunning views of Kowloon Reservoir, the central New Territories mountain range and Kowloon Peninsula.
The path along the MacLehose Trail is an easy walk for the family, and is also easily accessible by bus from nearby Sham Shui Po MTR station.
One of the oldest districts in Hong Kong, Sham Shui Po is filled with street vendors providing sustenance before or after your hike. Try highly recommended eateries such as Kung Wo Tofu Factory or Lau Sum Kee Noodle, or one of the many cafes.
Pok Fu Lam to The Peak
Approximate distance/time: 6km, 2½ hours
Info: str.sg/D56r
The start of this walk is as urban as it gets, yet the easy trail takes you from the city to a hilltop for great views of the urban landscape that is Hong Kong.
You will pass Pok Fu Lam Reservoir and The Peak before reaching the top at High West, which lies almost 500m above sea level. There, spend some time taking in views of the skyscrapers and Victoria Harbour below.
The trail’s accessibility also means you can time your walk to reach the high point at sunset for an even greater experience.
End your walk at The Peak Tower, an architecturally stylish venue, where you will find a good range of shopping and dining options.
You can reach the start of this walk by bus from Central, and catch a Peak Tram or bus back to the city from the trail’s end.
Other easy trails to try
High Island Geo Trail, Sai Kung: 3.3km, three hours
Info: str.sg/9UnY
A trail in the New Territories that takes you on a tour of volcanic rock formations beside the High Island Reservoir.
Shing Mun Reservoir: 9.5km, three hours
Info: str.sg/M2Lg
A popular hiking destination, Shing Mun Reservoir offers easy walks along the reservoir roads and trails that take you out of the city and back into nature.
Tsing Yi Nature Trails: 4km, two hours
Info: str.sg/KmNi
Bear with the stair climb up some of the trails, and you will find the huffing and puffing worth it for the sweeping vistas of the waters, bridges and lands around Tsing Yi Island.
Moderate
Dragon’s Back, Hong Kong Island
Approximate distance/time: 8km, four hours
Info: str.sg/rEtz
One of Hong Kong’s best-known trails, the Dragon’s Back mountain ridge trail ascends the 284m Shek O Peak, whose summit offers dramatic views of Hong Kong Island’s lush countryside and coastline, before ending next to the white-sand beach of Big Wave Bay.
Insta-worthy to the hilt, this trail is also part of the 50km Hong Kong Trail, and is immensely popular with local hikers and trail runners. It is not the easiest of trails, but doable for most.
Facilities at the beach ending point allow you to take a shower or get a beer or quick snack, with the city’s tourism board recommending a slap-up meal at the Shau Kei Wan area, where you can get a bus to and back from the Dragon’s Back trail.
Tai Mo Shan, New Territories
Approximate distance/time: 5km, four hours
Info: str.sg/H8GU
This is nearly a must, if you want the honour of summitting Hong Kong’s highest peak, Tai Mo Shan.
The hike takes you through clouds – and sometimes above them – and, if your timing is perfect, into an unexpected world of frost and icicles on the upper slopes of the extinct volcano.
At 957m, the summit offers great views of the New Territories and its surrounds, so, if you are able to, start early to reach the top in time for sunrise. On a clear day, you may even be able to see most of Hong Kong.
Weather conditions can change quickly in the area, so check the weather forecast before setting off so you can be suitably dressed.
At the end of the trail lies Chuen Lung village, which is home to traditional tea houses serving dim sum – a perfect way to end a near-perfect walk.
The Tai Mo Shan trail can be accessed by bus from Nina Mall, near Tsuen Wan West MTR station.
Other moderate trails to try
High Junk Peak Country Trail, Sai Kung: 8km, four hours
Info: str.sg/vrQt
This moderately challenging hike takes you along a scenic trail that offers sweeping views of the Clearwater Bay peninsula. The trail goes past a temple dedicated to Tin Hau, the protector goddess of fisherfolk, and ends at Po Toi O fishing village, where a seafood meal is highly recommended.
Quarry Bay to Repulse Bay: 10km, 2½ hours
Info: str.sg/nbEH
Starting at the residential and commercial area in Quarry Bay, this hike takes you past a historic Edwardian-style building, as well as the Tai Tam Group of Reservoirs with its dams, bridges and aqueducts, and ends at the beach of Repulse Bay.
Difficult to very difficult
Sunset Peak, Lantau Island
Approximate distance/time: 9km, 4½ hours
Info: str.sg/vc6V
The challenging hike up Hong Kong’s third-highest peak on Lantau Island – the 869m Sunset Peak – rewards daring and dedicated hikers with amazing views of the ocean, islands around Lantau, and beaches below.
You will also see the city’s second-highest peak, the 934m-high Lantau Peak.
Making the hike even more interesting is a group of mysterious stone chalets scattered on a grassy plateau near Sunset Peak. They are part of the Lantau Mountain Camp, built in the 1920s as holiday accommodation for missionaries.
The walk takes you through an ancient village trail and a stone watchtower built in the early 1940s to protect villagers from pirates and bandits, before ending at the town of Mui Wo, where a cluster of restaurants serving anything from Chinese and Western to Nepalese and Turkish awaits you.
Check out Wah Kee’s seafood, Baan Rao Thai Restaurant’s offerings or Deer Horn Restaurant & Bar’s take on Nepalese cuisine.
The Sunset Peak trail is accessible by bus from the Tung Chung Station Bus Terminus near Tung Chung MTR station.
Other difficult trails to try
Tai To Yan, Northern New Territories: 10km, four hours
Info: str.sg/5TCD
This hike along the ridgeline is a hill-walking challenge for experienced hikers, but will reward you with panoramic views of the Yuen Long Plain and Lam Tsuen Valley below Tai To Yan, which at 565m, is Hong Kong’s ninth-highest peak.
MacLehose Trail Section 4 – Shui Long Wo to Tai Shui Tseng: 9km, four hours
Info: str.sg/kJad
This challenging trek in Ma On Shan Country Park takes you from Shui Long Wo to Tai Shui Tseng, with spectacular views over Sai Kung Peninsula in between. The trail is steep and rugged at certain parts, but the views are worth it.
Ng Tung Chai: 7km, four hours
Info: str.sg/oXs9e
For a refreshing change, try this hike in the foothills of Tai Mo Shan that takes you past the waterfalls of Ng Tung Chai. Parts of the trails are steep and rocky, but well worth the effort.
Trekking tips
- Do not underestimate Hong Kong’s trails. While they may not be far from the city, the rough terrain, steep slopes and changing weather can turn a half-day jaunt into a real adventure.
- Hikers are advised to download the Safeguard HK mobile app, which tracks their location and facilitates rescue if needed.
- Familiarise yourself with the route.
- Ensure your fitness level is appropriate for the route.
- Check the weather before you start, and watch out for changing conditions.
- Avoid hiking alone if you are inexperienced.
- Wear appropriate gear and take along extra clothing and supplies.
- Pay attention to route signs, watch out for warnings and stay on the right path.
- Do not take short cuts, especially when alone.
- Do not litter, vandalise, or destroy vegetation or wildlife.
- Do not pick or eat wild fruit or drink spring water.
- Do not cook or start fires except in designated areas.
- Do not stand on cliff edges, climb onto rocks, or swim in reservoirs or unmanned beaches.
Info: str.sg/pKDz
Getting there
A number of airlines – including Singapore Airlines, Scoot and Cathay Pacific – offer direct flights of about four hours from Singapore to Hong Kong.
