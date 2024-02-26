Chasing cherry blossoms: Easy ways to hit sakura hotspots on your next Japan trip

No springtime sojourn to Japan is complete without getting a glimpse of sakura, or cherry blossoms. The viewing period for these delicate pink and white blooms usually lasts from late March to mid-April, starting in the warmer south before gradually making its way north. The sakura trail runs from Kyushu, Shikoku, Kansai, Kanto and north-eastern Japan to Hokkaido, where it ends in May.
This year, the official cherry blossom forecast by the Japan Meteorological Agency starts on March 20. If you want to enjoy the season minus the hassle of having to plan everything yourself, leave the details to experts who can give you the scoop on scenic places to catch the blooms, as well as nearby attractions and experiences.
ASA Holidays has specially created three nine-day Japan tour itineraries: Kitakyushu (or north Kyushu) and Osaka, Kitakyushu and Tokyo, and Osaka and Okinawa. The packages promise experiences and goodies few other travel agencies offer. Besides viewing cherry blossoms, travellers can expect to enjoy novel train rides, sample seasonal cuisine in Kagoshima and Kumamoto, experience the Hello Kitty-themed Shinkansen bullet train, and pick seasonal fruits, to name a few.
Sakura in the “Venice of Japan”
Kitakyushu is a charming region that blends natural scenery with rich culture. In Yanagawa, you can enjoy the town's scenic waterways in a flat-bottomed boat steered by a boatman in traditional dress. In spring, cherry blossom trees line the banks, sprinkling petals on passers-by. For a different boating experience, sea lovers should head to Amakusa Islands. Here, they can go out to sea to catch a glimpse of dolphins hunting in the wild.
Another highlight of the ASA tours is a ride on the Orange Scenic Train. Take in the coastal beauty of Yatsushiro and the East China Sea while indulging in the seasonal cuisines of Kagoshima and Kumamoto aboard the train. The ride takes you to Kirishima, an active volcano range between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, from which you can enjoy views of Kagoshima Bay and Sakurajima, the most active volcano in Japan.
In Kirishima, enjoy a stay at Kirishima Onsen, one of Japan’s finest onsen resorts and visit Kirishima-jingu, one of the country's oldest shrines. You can also pick fruits at a farm, mingle with cows and sheep at the Takachiho Farm, and tour Kumamoto Castle, which ranks among Japan’s top three castles.
Rail fans can also look forward to the Hello Kitty Shinkansen rail from Hakata to Shin-Yamaguchi stations. Expect plenty of photo opportunities with the kawaii feline both inside and outside the train. After arriving in Yamaguchi, explore Akiyoshido Cave, Japan’s largest stalactite cave, as well as the Motonosumi Inari Shrine. Then, drive across the Tsunoshima Bridge to the nostalgic Mojiko Port seafront and take a stroll in Tenjin Underground Mall.
Tokyo’s Fuji Shibazakura Festival
Sakura lovers will not want to miss the Fuji Shibazakura Festival in Tokyo. Each year between mid-April and May, tens of thousands of shibazakura or moss phlox burst into blushing blooms at the foot of Mount Fuji, transforming the area into a sea of pink. Visitors can’t help but be transfixed by the magnificent sight of shimmering flowers set against Japan’s most famous peak.
Breathtaking scenery aside, Tokyo is full of dynamism as Japan's capital. Here, you can sample fresh seafood at the Tsukiji Outer Market, explore the juxtaposition of tradition and modernity at the Asakusa Kannon Temple and Ginza, and marvel at the beauty of Tokyo Bay from Odaiba Park.
On the sakura trail in Kyoto and Nara
Osaka is a city where modernity melds seamlessly with tradition. Take a tour of Osaka Castle for a feel of Japan’s ancient history – before heading to Shinsaibashi shopping street for retail therapy and Dotonbori for a taste of yummy food.
Those short on time can choose to continue with the sakura hunt on a day trip to Kyoto and Nara. In Kyoto, visit the Kiyomizu-dera Temple, famed for its cherry blossoms, before dropping by Sannen-zaka, a quaint pedestrian path lined with shops selling souvenirs, handicrafts and kimonos, as well as restaurants and cafes.
More cherry blossoms await by the Togetsukyo Bridge, an iconic landmark of Kyoto in the Arashiyama district. Take a stroll along the Katsura River below the bridge to admire the flowers in full bloom.
Next stop, Nara. Make your way to Nara Park, home to the famous Todaiji Temple and hordes of freely roaming deer. Enjoy watching the adorable animals wander amongst more than 1,000 sakura trees of different varieties in the park.
Catch the first sakura blooms in Okinawa
Rich with unique Ryukyu culture and natural beauty, Okinawa is the first place in Japan to welcome the annual sakura season due to its location in the south.
Nature lovers will want to soak in the Mediterranean vibes and lovely sea view at Senagajima Umikaji Terrace. For wholesome family fun, look no further than the Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium and Nago Pineapple Park. For history and culture, don't miss Shuri Castle, the cultural symbol of the Ryukyu kingdom, as well as the Peace Memorial Park and the cliff-edge Naminoue Shrine.
Visit ASA’s website for more details on its sakura season escapes, and get as much as $1,000 off per couple and a free return air ticket to Hainan Island per person when you book an ASA Holidays’ spring tour package. Also, find out more about the bucket list destinations for 2024 here.