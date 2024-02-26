Chasing cherry blossoms: Easy ways to hit sakura hotspots on your next Japan trip

Tokyo’s Fuji Shibazakura Festival

Sakura lovers will not want to miss the Fuji Shibazakura Festival in Tokyo. Each year between mid-April and May, tens of thousands of shibazakura or moss phlox burst into blushing blooms at the foot of Mount Fuji, transforming the area into a sea of pink. Visitors can’t help but be transfixed by the magnificent sight of shimmering flowers set against Japan’s most famous peak.

Breathtaking scenery aside, Tokyo is full of dynamism as Japan's capital. Here, you can sample fresh seafood at the Tsukiji Outer Market, explore the juxtaposition of tradition and modernity at the Asakusa Kannon Temple and Ginza, and marvel at the beauty of Tokyo Bay from Odaiba Park.

On the sakura trail in Kyoto and Nara

Osaka is a city where modernity melds seamlessly with tradition. Take a tour of Osaka Castle for a feel of Japan’s ancient history – before heading to Shinsaibashi shopping street for retail therapy and Dotonbori for a taste of yummy food.

Those short on time can choose to continue with the sakura hunt on a day trip to Kyoto and Nara. In Kyoto, visit the Kiyomizu-dera Temple, famed for its cherry blossoms, before dropping by Sannen-zaka, a quaint pedestrian path lined with shops selling souvenirs, handicrafts and kimonos, as well as restaurants and cafes.

More cherry blossoms await by the Togetsukyo Bridge, an iconic landmark of Kyoto in the Arashiyama district. Take a stroll along the Katsura River below the bridge to admire the flowers in full bloom.

Next stop, Nara. Make your way to Nara Park, home to the famous Todaiji Temple and hordes of freely roaming deer. Enjoy watching the adorable animals wander amongst more than 1,000 sakura trees of different varieties in the park.

Catch the first sakura blooms in Okinawa