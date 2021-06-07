Stay-home guide for Monday: Listen to music by Singaporean female artistes, order some nonya bentos and more

1. Explore: School holiday activities to do at home





Librarian Nurul Ghali shows you how you can build your own mini roller coaster made of paper. PHOTO: PUBLIC LIBRARIES SINGAPORE/YOUTUBE



The National Library Board has a video series that features its librarians recommending activities and books for kids during the school holidays.

Librarian Sarah, for example, shows you how to make Butterscotch Soda, a drink inspired by fantasy books such as the Harry Potter series, and recommends similar books such as Nevermoor: The Trials Of Morrigan Crow by Jessica Townsend.

A video from librarian Nurul Ghali shows you how you can build your own mini roller coaster made of paper and highlights books such as Engineering Marvels: Roller Coasters: Dividing Fractions by Ben Nussbaum.

Staying home does not mean you should stay sedentary. Check out a useful exercise video by librarian Elvina that also includes recommended children's books such as Being Fit by Valerie Bodden.

Info: The National Library Board's website

2. Listen: Music by Singaporean female artistes





Singaporean pop singer Iman Fandi. PHOTO: UNIVERSAL MUSIC SINGAPORE



Women Of Singapore, a playlist by music streaming service Spotify, highlights home-grown female singers. It is a multi-faceted selection that covers the richness of the Singapore scene, encompassing several genres and languages.

The playlist includes Mandopop stars Stefanie Sun and Tanya Chua of course, but also highlights rising names such as electronic-pop singer Jasmine Sokko, R&B/pop singer Iman Fandi and indie singer Shye.

Info: Spotify

3. Watch: A nature documentary on small creatures





Tiny World, a documentary series from Apple on the smaller members of the animal kingdom such as the chipmunk. PHOTO: APPLE



American actor Paul Rudd famously played Ant-Man, a superhero who can shrink himself in the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe films. It seems apt that he hosts Tiny World, a documentary series on the smaller members of the animal kingdom.

The second season dropped on streaming service Apple TV+ in April, with six episodes about the amazing things these small creatures do in order to survive.

Each episode focuses on animals found in a particular environment. The desert episode, for example, looks at how animals such as the ground squirrel pup relies on cacti to survive the arid conditions; an episode on the woodlands highlights how chipmunks hustle and seize every opportunity they find in the forest.

The series is family-friendly and suitable for kids - advocacy website Common Sense Media gives it a perfect score - five out of five - noting how there are no "gross or graphic" visuals that children might find disturbing.

Info: Available on Apple TV+

4. Tar Pau Nation: Nonya bentos for one



Each bento comprises rice and three dishes comprising a main, tahu goreng and a vegetable. ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



I love Peranakan food, but many of my favourite Nonya restaurants do not have delivery menus that cater to single diners like me.

Some offer only a la carte items. I like at least three dishes with rice, but that is too much food for one person and too expensive. Family bundles also do not work for me.

So I was delighted that Violet Oon Singapore offers single-person Nonya bento meals for under $30. There is no minimum order required and delivery charge islandwide is a reasonable $12.

READ MORE HERE

5. Shelf Care: Female monsters rewritten in a Victorian-era romp





Theodora Goss' The Sinister Mystery Of The Mesmerising Girl is the third of her Mary Jekyll series.

PHOTOS: THEODORA GOSS, SAGA PRESS



This series by Hungary-born American author Theodora Goss ticks all my book-nerd boxes.

The Sinister Mystery Of The Mesmerising Girl is the third of her Mary Jekyll series, which kicked off with The Strange Case Of The Alchemist's Daughter in 2017 and continued in 2018 with European Travel For The Monstrous Gentlewoman.

The name of the series should already tip readers off to the concept: a feminist fantasy take on Victorian-era gothic characters. Think League Of Extraordinary Gentlewoman, a la Alan Moore's graphic novels.

READ MORE HERE

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at this website.