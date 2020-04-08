stayhomewithST: Readers get creative with Covid-19 stay-at-home ideas

SINGAPORE - Social media users got creative while staying at home, as they adapted to a new normal in Singapore under the "circuit breaker" measures to help fight the coronavirus.

The Straits Times invited readers to share how they are spending their time at home through photos and videos on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #stayhomewithST.

From finger painting and cooking to doing stretches with their pets, here are some interesting ideas that caught our eye.

What are you and your family busy with? Share your #stayhomesg ideas with us using the hashtag #stayhomewithST and you may be featured.

1. Paint with all the colours of the wind

Painting turned out to be one of the more popular ideas among parents aiming to keep their children occupied at home. While some, such as Instagram user mireya_s_miracle, were equipped with painting tools like an easel, others simply got their hands dirty with activities like finger painting.

And to create colourful patterns on paper, Instagram user familyhoneymoonsg used dried leaves instead.

2. How about a farm-to-table meal?

Many people found themselves with more time to cook their own meals, but some took it a little further by harvesting their own ingredients. Facebook user Shannon Heng shared how he prepared the mung bean sprouts after growing them at home. He wrote: "Very fast and easy to grow. Not as pretty as those from the market. But at least we get to eat what we grow."

Many users also snapped photos of some of their healthy home-cooking recipes.

3. Simple exercises to work up a sweat

Being stuck at home for a month can be a dreadful thought for fitness fanatics, but there are many ways to keep fit indoors. Many readers shared how they were able to get a good workout doing yoga and various stretching exercises.

National hurdler Kerstin Ong also showed three simple exercises to tone the legs with the help of exercise bands in an Instagram fitness video.

Instagram user carol_solis18, who completed her exercise by following a video on television, wrote: "Did a home workout to stay physically healthy during the #circuitbreaker. I work out because it makes me feel better, I do it to FEEL good, not look good."

4. Workplace invasion

Furry "colleagues" have been infiltrating the home offices in full force.

Instagram user wafflesandbahoo's cocker spaniel was pictured seemingly working from home too, as it places its paws on a laptop and stares intently at the screen.