stayhomewithST: Readers get creative with Covid-19 stay-at-home ideas

SINGAPORE - Social media users got creative while staying at home, as they adapted to a new normal in Singapore under the "circuit breaker" measures to help fight the coronavirus.
The Straits Times invited readers to share how they are spending their time at home through photos and videos on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #stayhomewithST.
From finger painting and cooking to doing stretches with their pets, here are some interesting ideas that caught our eye.
1. Paint with all the colours of the wind
Painting turned out to be one of the more popular ideas among parents aiming to keep their children occupied at home. While some, such as Instagram user mireya_s_miracle, were equipped with painting tools like an easel, others simply got their hands dirty with activities like finger painting.
And to create colourful patterns on paper, Instagram user familyhoneymoonsg used dried leaves instead.
Pitter patter color splatter Scatter scatter shape smatter Splish splosh drip drop Plop plop then stop 😁 . Day 1 🌞 #circuitbreakersg . . . . #stayhomestaysafe #stayhomesavelives #stayhome #stayhomesg #stayhomewithst #circuitbreaker #covidtimes #sgunited #arttherapy #schoolfromhome #lifecloseup #momtogs #littlefierceones #unitedinmotherhood
Leaf painting! More easy Art ideas! #familyhoneymoon #stayhomesg #stayhomewithST
Hand painting #familyhoneymoon #stayhomesg #stayhomewithST
2. How about a farm-to-table meal?
Many people found themselves with more time to cook their own meals, but some took it a little further by harvesting their own ingredients. Facebook user Shannon Heng shared how he prepared the mung bean sprouts after growing them at home. He wrote: "Very fast and easy to grow. Not as pretty as those from the market. But at least we get to eat what we grow."
Many users also snapped photos of some of their healthy home-cooking recipes.
How's your Day 1 Circuit Breaker look like? 😊Healthy meal and sinful #Dalgona? 😊 Plus yoga, work, yoga again of course.. 😉 Staying safe at home. Sending my ❤️ to your home. 😘 #sgunited #lifequotes #healthymeal #lifemeaning #yogaeverydamnday #om #stayhomeSg 🙏#stayhomewithst
💙Thai Basil Chicken Rice #nutrition #discoverthainess #basil #yummy #thaifood #eeeeeats #fitnessmotivation #fit #tasty #fitnessjourney #foodie #foodstagram #foodgasm #chef #foodpics #foodlover #delicious #veggies #rice #dinner #takeaway #healthyathome #pleasure #chill #juice #stayhomewithst #wellness #stayhomesg #igers #foodpics
Taking comfort in a home cooked meal :) #stayhomewithst #stayhomesg
Homemade Bee Hoon +Brinjal +Chilli🍆🍆🍆🌶️🌶️#Singapore #Beehoon lover #kidslove #stayhomesg #stayhomewithST
3. Simple exercises to work up a sweat
Being stuck at home for a month can be a dreadful thought for fitness fanatics, but there are many ways to keep fit indoors. Many readers shared how they were able to get a good workout doing yoga and various stretching exercises.
National hurdler Kerstin Ong also showed three simple exercises to tone the legs with the help of exercise bands in an Instagram fitness video.
Instagram user carol_solis18, who completed her exercise by following a video on television, wrote: "Did a home workout to stay physically healthy during the #circuitbreaker. I work out because it makes me feel better, I do it to FEEL good, not look good."
Day 1 of #CircuitBreaker; did a little something for you all to take away ☺️ (food ain’t the only thing you can take away 🤪) Stay healthy! ✨ #ThroughThisTogether #stayathome #underarmoursg @underarmoursg @underarmour @underarmourwomen @uarunning @sport_singapore @sgsportstv Music: Lose Control, Meduza & Becky Hill & Goodbyes// Tiktok
Day 2:SG CIRCUIT BREAKER Did a home workout to stay physically healthy during the #circuitbreaker. I workout because it makes me feel better, I do it to FEEL good, not look good. 👍 #workoutchallege #workfromhome #stayhomesavelives❤️ #stayhomesg #stayhomewithST #stayhealthy #stayfit #staycool #SGUnited #ELCUnited #originstribesg #quarantinediaries
Morning stretches with my Hooman before she starts work while staying at home 🤪 I'm confused as to why she has been at home all the time recently (the whole family in fact!). Well at least I get to have some mid-day treats! . . #stayhomewithst #corgisofinstagram #singaporecorgiunited #stayhomesg
Exercising with them during Singapore's nationwide "Circuit Breaker", everybody has a role in it, including me! We can do this, guys! 💪🏼🐶❤🏡🏠🇸🇬 #stayhomewithst #stayhome #stayhomestaysafe #flattenthecurve #exercise #homeworkout #circuitbreaker #dogsofinstagram
Sankalpa set with my YTT sisters. 💪 30 Sun Salutations a day throughout this Circuit Breaker period. ☀️ Setting our strong intention and will power to break through this difficult times with our nation together. ❤️ No judgement to our fellow singaporeans, just focus on harmonising our mind and body. Purifying our soul, so we emerge as one. 🙏 #stayhome #staycalm #yttsisters @charannabel.yoga @wendyrific @mulerialc @fortheloafofmovement @stcyph @barkbarkrose @xserenee @ashyclair @arlowyoga @jodielfy #sankalpa #abhyasa #vairagya #igyoga #sgyoga #yogaforsoul #yogagram #sgunited #lifemeaning #lifeinspiration #stayhomesg #stayhomewithst
4. Workplace invasion
Furry "colleagues" have been infiltrating the home offices in full force.
Instagram user wafflesandbahoo's cocker spaniel was pictured seemingly working from home too, as it places its paws on a laptop and stares intently at the screen.
“You can not look at a sleeping cat and feel tense.” – Jane Pauley Like if you agree! 😻 #perrobarkday #munchkin #kitten #catsofinstagram #babyanimals #sleepingcat #paws #toebeans #meowed #catsofinstagram #kittiesofinstagram #kittens_of_world #babycats #igcats #catlovers #munchkinlovers #munchkincatsofinstagram #greycatsofinstagram #meowstagram #meowlife #igcats #stayhomesg #stayhomewithst
Waffle is working from home too, enjoying the fresh air & sunrise #stayhomesg #stayhomewithst
Rise and shine! 🌤 It’s time for the daily grind! 💪🏻 Uhh...wait...does anyone remember my password? 😅 *stares at the camera à la The Office* #dogsofinstagram #pomeranian #pomeranianworld #pomeraniandogs #pomeranianlife #博美犬 #松鼠狗 #sgdogs #sgpomkakis #diabeticdog #workfromhome #workfromhomelife #stayhomesg #stayhomewithST @dogsworkingfromhome
Keep calm, slow down, and carry on 💪🏻 Sending our love to everyone gg thru this tough period. Be good and #StayHomeSG. Mask up, and wash your hands regularly 💦 Do it not only for yourself, but for your loved ones too ❤️ TOGETHER we can do this! #SGUnited🇸🇬 #MinusTheVirus #stayhomewithST
We ain't taking any chance. #stayhomewithST #staysafe #covidcircuitbreaker #lookinggood #reusablemask #romy #cavalier #toto #cuteshihtzu #chiobu #princess #myprideandjoy #cavaliercross #happydog #appleofmamaseye #happyfurbaby #myfurbies #lifeofadog #doglife #dogslife #cutiepie #dogsofinstagram #instagramofdogs #singaporedogs #dogsg #sgdog #petsg #sgpet #thewoofagency
Working from home got me like......
Thanks to technology, this is my Workplace for 28 days of circuit breaker with furry company. I have been forced to try a new way to work but have been adapting well. 🙂#stayhomesg #stayhome #stayhomestaysafe😷 #adoptdontshop #circuitbreakersg #workfromhome #mongrel #mongrels #mongrelsofinstagram #mongrelsofsingapore #singaporespecial #singaporespecials #covid #onlinework #online #stayhomestaysafe #lockdown #onlinetutoring #onlinetutor #livestream #stayhomewithst #cutedogs #dogsofig
