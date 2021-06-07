Tar Pau Nation: Nonya bentos for one

SINGAPORE - I love Peranakan food, but many of my favourite Nonya restaurants do not have delivery menus that cater to single diners like me.

Some offer only a la carte items. I like at least three dishes with rice, but that is too much food for one person and too expensive. Family bundles also do not work for me.

So I was delighted that Violet Oon Singapore offers single-person Nonya bento meals for under $30. There is no minimum order required and delivery charge islandwide is a reasonable $12.

Each bento comprises rice and three dishes comprising a main, tahu goreng and a vegetable.

The one that catches my eye comes with beef rendang ($29.95), one of my favourite dishes from the restaurant because it uses shin. The cut has a thin gelatinous layer that gives the meat a varied texture, making it more interesting on the palate than, say, a tenderloin.

And the gravy is delicious, with just enough coconut milk to make it aromatic but not too rich or jelat. The bento comes with chap chye (mixed vegetables), which is cooked till it is soft and sweet.

Other choices of mains include ayam pong tay (braised chicken, $26.75), ikan goreng chilli (chilli fried fish, $29.95) and meatless meatball rendang ($24.60).

If you have more people at home, the Petit Feast Menus ($125 to $165) are good too. They come with six dishes that are packed separately, plus rice for four persons.

Choices include rebung masak lemak (chicken stewed in spices with bamboo shoot), ayam buah keluak (chicken with black nut), garam assam fish (snapper in a spicy and sour gravy) and dry laksa, another favourite of mine.

The meals do not come with dessert, so if you need to end your meal with a sweet treat, pick something from the a la carte section.

I like kueh beng kah ($16.05), which is made with grated tapioca and eaten with gula melaka syrup and coconut milk that are packed separately.

Look out, too, for the new Duet Set ($58) that is available from Mondays to Thursdays. It comes with 10 items including beef rendang, ikan goreng chilli, sambal eggplant, long beans with hae bee hiam, blue pea nasi lemak and kueh beng kah.

Violet Oon Singapore

Various outlets, including at 03-22 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

How to order: Go to this website. No minimum order required.

Delivery charge: $12. Free for orders above $125.

4 out of 5 stars