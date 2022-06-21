Nourish mind and body at yoga and wellness events

SINGAPORE - Large-scale wellness and fitness events were cancelled or scaled down in the last two years as a result of social distancing rules during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the lifting of most restrictions, such events are back and many are focused especially on nourishing the mind and body.

One such event is this year's Yogafest World Edition, which organisers say is the first large-scale in-person yoga event since the pandemic.

This year's Yogafest comes after its last physical edition was held in 2019 at Guoco Tower with 2,600 participants.

In 2020, the festival went virtual with more than 5,000 participants and no event was planned for last year.

To be held this weekend at Sentosa's Palawan Green, the event will feature 20 classes taught by yoga instructors from countries such as Canada and the United States.

Other fitness events that were put on hold will also be held in person for the first time this year.

For instance, OCBC Cycle, which was held last month, once again featured in-person rides after adopting a virtual format for the last two years due to the pandemic.

Run For Light was also held at Punggol Waterway Park last month after a virtual edition of the race last year.

This year's Yogafest World Edition will include mass yoga sessions as well as classes on handstands and meditation.

The highlight of the festival is the AcroYoga Village, which will offer participants a space to perform a combination of yoga and acrobatics known as acroyoga.

Organiser and founder of Yogafest World Edition, Ms Tricia Fok, 44, who is an avid yogi and acroyoga practitioner, says she is looking forward to growing a wellness community.

"Many people have missed the physical interaction and camaraderie of our yoga community at festivals, particularly our acroyoga circle, which is partner-based and a more social activity," she says.

With wellness becoming a priority during the pandemic following periods of isolation and disruption that have taken a toll on people's mental health, some have also introduced new events.