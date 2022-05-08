OCBC Cycle: Participants cheer return of physical cycling event after two-year hiatus

SINGAPORE - Sunday mornings are usually for sleep-ins, but about 2,000 riders made their way to Nicoll Highway in the wee hours of May 8 as the OCBC Cycle 2022 City Ride returned after a two-year hiatus.

Bright cheers echoed along the highway at 5am, as Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong flagged off the physical 19km cycling event before joining the ride.

Despite the light drizzle, first-time participant Anthony Lim thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

"As the day of the event neared, I felt so excited just like a little kid," said the 52-year-old senior director, who had woken up at 2am to cycle to the venue from his Buona Vista home.

"I really enjoyed seeing so many cyclists come down today. I got to see their energy and positivity about being back on the road cycling again.

"The feeling of being at a physical event is completely different. I can feel the crowd surrounding me. Even before we were flagged off, you could see everyone so eager to get on to the road. In a large group, I can engage with the cycling community and it is exciting to see the various riders with their different bicycles and outfits."

Lim, who had started cycling only last September and recovered from Covid-19 in March, comfortably finished his ride in less than an hour. He added that he is keen to return next year.

For Ahmad Amin and his family, the OCBC Cycle's City Ride was an opportunity for them to celebrate Hari Raya as they came decked out in green.

"We just want to carry on the spirit of Hari Raya. It is rare that we cycle together as a group and today we were able to have some family bonding which is important to me," said the 50-year-old home business owner, who was in his baju kurung.

His wife Marni Abdul Halid, who also took part in the ride in the traditional Malay costume, hopes that they can return with a big group next year, along with their extended family.

Ahmad's son Mohd Zachary said: "This could be a new way for us to celebrate Hari Raya as opposed to typical gatherings at home, you can do an activity together which is different and fun."

They were not the only family present as therapy assistant Jack Chua, 56, took four of his nieces and nephews to their first physical cycling event.

Having participated in the OCBC Cycle as early as in 2013, Chua was the reason that his nieces and nephews got into cycling. They had registered for the 2020 edition, but their plans were foiled by the pandemic.

Finally being able to participate in the event after a two-year wait, Chua's niece, Cao Yuan Yuan said: "Cycling the city route was pretty cool and a really fun experience. We were excited leading up to the event."

Chua's nephew Jerry Cao added that: "Cycling on the highway was very enjoyable as you could feel the breeze that you wouldn't feel if you were in a vehicle."

The inclement weather caused a 30-minute delay for the second wave, which was scheduled to start at 6.30am. This meant a reduced route of 13km.