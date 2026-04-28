From pharmacy to finance: How firms are tapping neurodiverse talent

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Mr Chua Teng Sheng (left) and Mr Cedrick Chia exemplify how individuals on the autism spectrum can contribute meaningfully to the workforce.

SINGAPORE – Individuals on the autism spectrum can contribute meaningfully to the workforce, say disability-inclusive employers private hospital operator IHH Healthcare Singapore (IHH SG) and Deutsche Bank.

IHH SG employs 18 individuals on the autism spectrum across diverse departments, including pharmacy, medical records and corporate planning.

Ms Sherry Tan, IHH SG’s chief corporate officer, notes that a common misconception is that these employees are difficult to manage or limited in their potential.

On the contrary, her teams have found them to be dedicated and reliable, particularly in roles that require precision and attention to detail.

IHH SG’s inclusive hiring journey began in 2016 at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

Ms Tan emphasises that building an inclusive workforce is a long-term commitment requiring investment in training and supervisor support.

IHH SG works closely with job coaches from the Autism Resource Centre (Singapore) or ARC(S) and St Andrew’s Autism Centre to design roles that match individual strengths.

“With the help of job coaches, we adjusted our workflows to create structured routines, clear instructions and predictable schedules,” she says. “This environment allows employees to perform confidently and independently.”

Mr Chua Teng Sheng, 34, has been a project assistant in the corporate planning department at IHH SG since December 2021. His duties include analysing and verifying data records to identify duplicates and discrepancies.

He finds that the social environment is just as important as the task itself. “Workplaces feel more supportive when colleagues are friendly, approachable and willing to help one another.”

As a project assistant, Mr Chua Teng Sheng analyses and verifies data records to identify duplicates and discrepancies. PHOTO: IHH HEALTHCARE SINGAPORE

IHH SG is part of a network of more than 60 partners working with the Employability and Employment Centre (E2C), Singapore’s first autism-focused centre offering structured job training and placement.

Since it was founded by ARC(S) in 2012, E2C has facilitated more than 600 job placements across industries including food and beverage, cyber security, software testing and warehouse logistics, according to its executive director Jacelyn Lim.

Deutsche Bank is another partner that has made a conscious effort to hire neurodiverse talent since 2023.

Mr Raily Tissera, the bank’s regional human resource business partner in the Asia-Pacific, says: “We placed them as trainees in document analytics and client document quality-check work. In some instances, we found them to be successful in IT programming as well.”

Mr Cedrick Chia, 32, is one of two employees with autism currently working at the bank, having joined the Know Your Customer department in November 2023. His role involves supporting client account management through duties such as database checks, mailing and filing.

Mr Cedrick Chia supports client account management through duties such as database checks, mailing and filing. PHOTO: DEUTSCHE BANK

He says he thrives on the feeling of appreciation and acknowledgement of his efforts when he gets a task done.

For those looking to support colleagues with autism, he advises: “Patience and clear explanations of routines are important. Individuals on the spectrum have varying needs. I believe that we should not assume limitations, but instead give space to learn.”

Mr Tissera says the bank is still in the early stages of building an inclusive workforce, but urges other firms not to reject candidates outright. “Do not think offering a job to them is an act of charity. These individuals have unique abilities and organisations must find the right role to help them succeed.”

He encourages companies to start small. “Start step by step, learn and scale when it makes sense for your organisation. Ensure you have support from the top management and reach out to institutions such as ARC(S) for guidance.”

Mr Preston Samuel Philip, a job coach at St Andrew’s Autism Centre, agrees that inclusivity must start with the leadership and a willingness to adopt job redesign.

Misconceptions surrounding autism can lead to discrimination and unnecessary social isolation. To encourage more firms to step forward, he debunks four common myths about those on the autism spectrum.

Myth: They cannot change.

Reality: They can adapt well if changes are communicated in advance in a supported and structured manner.

Myth: They can do only repetitive tasks.

Reality: They possess diverse talents. Mr Preston recalls a staff member whose strong attention to detail enabled him to be reassigned from basic tasks to a role as an administrative executive, where he flourished.

Myth: They do not desire friendship or relationships.

Reality: They do, though many struggle with social cues and navigating social spaces.

Myth: People with autism are unreliable and need constant attention.

Reality: Once there is a clear breakdown of tasks or work customisation, they can excel. Autism itself is not the barrier; organisations just need to take steps to integrate them.