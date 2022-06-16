Founding fathers: From facials to fragrances, meet the dads shaping the S'pore beauty scene

SINGAPORE - Although beauty is an industry catering largely to women, the brains behind some of Singapore's most recognisable beauty chains are men.

The global beauty industry is, after all, a lucrative one valued at US$564.4 billion (S$783.3 billion), according to data company Statista.

Whether it is passion or business savvy driving them, these men are shaping the local beauty scene.

This Father's Day, The Straits Times hears from unlikely beauty founders on the twin challenges of entrepreneurship and fatherhood.

Numbers game for accountant dads behind facial and haircuts chain Kskin