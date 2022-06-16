Founding fathers: From facials to fragrances, meet the dads shaping the S'pore beauty scene

SINGAPORE - Although beauty is an industry catering largely to women, the brains behind some of Singapore's most recognisable beauty chains are men.
The global beauty industry is, after all, a lucrative one valued at US$564.4 billion (S$783.3 billion), according to data company Statista.
Whether it is passion or business savvy driving them, these men are shaping the local beauty scene.
This Father's Day, The Straits Times hears from unlikely beauty founders on the twin challenges of entrepreneurship and fatherhood.
Numbers game for accountant dads behind facial and haircuts chain Kskin
They own a mini hairdressing and beauty empire, but for the three founders behind quick cuts chain Kcuts and now quick facials chain Kskin, it all comes back down to numbers.
Volume is key to reach economies of scale, which might explain their 66 Kcuts outlets and 17 Kskin outlets. And at every Kskin outlet, facial services take just 15 minutes, so each outlet can serve 25 customers a day on average.
It is a habit that is hard to shake. They were accountants by training, after all.
Purpose over passion drives scent designer behind Scent by Six
Even if you do not recognise this local brand by name, you probably do by smell.
The home-grown fragrance brand has scented the stores of fellow local brands such as menswear label Graye Studio; hotels including Fullerton Hotel and The Barracks Hotel Sentosa; parts of Funan Mall; and even the SilverKris Lounge at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 3.
The commissioned scent for Singapore Airlines - a floral called Batik Flora with notes from six flowers in SIA's batik motif - was rolled out at key SIA locations from last October.
Local beauty chain Novela goes from a pushcart to creating 'Singapore's Sephora'
You might not meet another duo more passionate about wanting to help women find the best beauty products than Mr Ben Lin and Mr Eugene Tay.
The unassuming founders behind local beauty retail chain Novela, which has seven stores here, have a dream: to become Singapore's answer to multi-brand beauty giant Sephora.
Mr Lin, 37, and Mr Tay, 32, who started off with product distribution, first ventured into retail to get direct feedback from female customers on what brands and products they like.'