SINGAPORE - They own a mini hairdressing and beauty empire, but for the three founders behind quick cuts chain Kcuts and now quick facials chain Kskin, it all comes back down to numbers.

Volume is key to reach economies of scale, which might explain their 66 Kcuts outlets and 17 Kskin outlets. And at every Kskin outlet, facial services take just 15 minutes, so each outlet can serve 25 customers a day on average.