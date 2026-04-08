Say aloha to Shake Shack’s new Hawaii-inspired collab with Butcher’s Block from April 16

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Butcher's Block's Hawaii-born chef de cuisine Jordan Keao has curated the menu for the collaboration with Shake Shack.

SINGAPORE – Say aloha to a new Hawaii-inspired collaboration menu between burger restaurant chain Shake Shack and meat-centric, wood-fire restaurant Butcher’s Block at Raffles Hotel Singapore.

From April 16, all 11 Shake Shack outlets here will roll out five exclusive items – curated by Butcher’s Block’s Hawaii-born chef de cuisine Jordan Keao. The collab will run for about two months, while stocks last.

In a media preview on April 8 at VivoCity’s Shake Shack outlet, chef Keao – who has been based in Singapore for the past 10 years – made it clear that there is no pineapple on the menu, calling it a real showcase of Hawaii and local flavours of Singapore.

Two of the items are burgers. The first is a BBQ Smokehouse Shack (from $14.20 for a single patty) with a quarter-pound 100 per cent Angus beef patty topped with smoky minced beef gravy, barbecue kecap manis sauce, pickled jalapeno and pickled red onions. The smoked gravy draws inspiration from the popular Hawaiian loco moco dish, which traditionally consists of a hamburger patty on rice with a fried egg.

The other is a Huli Huli Chicken burger ($12.20), made with crispy chicken breast or thigh glazed in Huli Huli sauce, topped with coleslaw and lettuce.

Huli Huli Chicken burger, made with crispy chicken breast or thigh glazed in Huli Huli sauce, topped with coleslaw and lettuce. PHOTO: SHAKE SHACK

The sauce – typically used as a marinade for grilled chicken in Hawaiian cuisine – includes ingredients such as bonito flakes, soya sauce, ginger and garlic.

Pair the burgers with Salted Egg Fries ($9.80) – crinkle-cut fries topped with a housemade salted egg yolk sauce, garlic butter, white pepper and fried curry leaves. The inclusion of white pepper is a nod to white pepper crab, a local dish that chef Keao is fond of.

Salted Egg Fries topped with a housemade salted egg yolk sauce, garlic butter, white pepper and fried curry leaves. PHOTO: SHAKE SHACK

Complete the meal with Ube Coconut Creme ($8.10) topped with chewy mochi coated in kinako (roasted soya bean flour) powder, or Roselle Ginger Lemonade ($6.80), featuring Shake Shack’s housemade lemonade mixed with a roselle ginger concentrate.

Chef Keao highlights that the use of ginger is in honour of his uncle, who has a ginger farm in Hawaii.

Ube Coconut Creme topped with mochi coated in kinako (roasted soya bean flour) powder. PHOTO: SHAKE SHACK

In addition to these items, a special Shack-gapore Dog and the Roselle Ginger Lemonade will be available on April 25 from 5 to 8pm at The Lawn at Raffles Singapore. Prices have not been confirmed.

They will be served as part of Magic Hour, a bi-monthly musical performance at The Lawn in collaboration with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.

The Shack-gapore Dog comprises a 100 per cent beef hot dog with chef Keao’s salted egg yolk sauce and housemade achar, topped with tomato, cucumber, toasted peanuts, crispy shallots and coriander cress.

The Shack-gapore Dog, made with chef Keao’s salted egg yolk sauce and housemade achar, will be available only on April 25. PHOTO: SHAKE SHACK

This pop-up marks Shake Shack’s beginnings as a hot dog cart in 2001 at New York City’s Madison Square Park. It also celebrates the brand’s seventh anniversary in Singapore. Its first outlet debuted at Jewel Changi Airport in 2019.