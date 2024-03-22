6 rice cooker recipes for quick and delicious dinners under 45 minutes

Sick of the takeout food in your area and looking for some easy one-pot recipes to cook at home? Try these rice cooker recipes for quick and fuss-free dinners where you’ll be able to prepare and cook dinner in under an hour.

All you need is a rice cooker and the ingredients, and you can look forward to a week’s worth of delicious dinners featuring different flavours from Monday to Friday. Better yet, you can save on takeout food when you cook and dine in at home.

From butter yakiniku beef rice to teriyaki shrimp rice, salmon and egg rice and more, cooking a nutritious dinner can be simple with minimal effort and maximum taste.

We’ve also included an additional quick and easy mac and cheese recipe for days when you’re feeling up for an extra simple meal.

And if you don’t have the time to head down to the supermarket, or simply don’t fancy the idea of lugging your groceries back home – easily order them online via Amazon Fresh, Redmart or FairPrice, enjoy savings with deals on your groceries and get them conveniently delivered to your home.

In this article:

Butter Yakiniku Beef Rice

Teriyaki Shrimp Rice

Fried Rice

Salmon and Egg Rice

Tomato and Pork Rice

Mac and Cheese

Rice cooker recipes under 45 minutes

1. Butter Yakiniku Beef Rice

Cost: About $2.80 per portion

Ingredients (serves 4 to 6):