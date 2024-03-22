6 rice cooker recipes for quick and delicious dinners under 45 minutes

Sick of the takeout food in your area and looking for some easy one-pot recipes to cook at home? Try these rice cooker recipes for quick and fuss-free dinners where you’ll be able to prepare and cook dinner in under an hour.
All you need is a rice cooker and the ingredients, and you can look forward to a week’s worth of delicious dinners featuring different flavours from Monday to Friday. Better yet, you can save on takeout food when you cook and dine in at home.
From butter yakiniku beef rice to teriyaki shrimp rice, salmon and egg rice and more, cooking a nutritious dinner can be simple with minimal effort and maximum taste.
We’ve also included an additional quick and easy mac and cheese recipe for days when you’re feeling up for an extra simple meal.
- Butter Yakiniku Beef Rice
- Teriyaki Shrimp Rice
- Fried Rice
- Salmon and Egg Rice
- Tomato and Pork Rice
- Mac and Cheese
Rice cooker recipes under 45 minutes
1. Butter Yakiniku Beef Rice
Cost: About $2.80 per portion
Ingredients (serves 4 to 6):
- 2 cup rice
- 250 to 300g beef shabu slices
- 200g whole corn kernels
- 6 tbsp Yakiniku sauce
- 1 tbsp butter
- black pepper
- egg (optional)
- green onion (optional garnish)
Directions:
Put washed rice in rice cooker and pour Yakiniku sauce in
Add water as how you would cook the rice usually
-
Add beef, corn and butter into the rice cooker
Start your rice cooker cooking at the “white rice” setting (if there’s an option)
- Your butter yakiniku beef rice is ready to serve. Garnish with black pepper, a fried sunny side up and sliced green onion as preferred
2. Teriyaki Shrimp Rice
Cost: About $2.20 per portion
Ingredients (serves 4):
- 250g raw medium shrimps
- 1 small onion
- 1 cup frozen peas or mixed vegetables
- 2 cups uncooked rice
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 tsp grated fresh ginger
- 2 cups water
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- sriracha sauce (optional garnish)
- green onion (optional garnish)
Directions:
Finely dice the onion and place in the rice cooker with the frozen peas or mixed vegetables, uncooked rice, minced garlic and grated ginger, and stir the ingredients together
-
Add the thawed shrimps on top and pour in 2 cups of water. Start your rice cooker cooking at the “white rice” setting (if there’s an option)
Once the rice cooker is done, let it sit for five to 10 minutes as you stir the soy sauce and brown sugar together
-
Open the lid of your rice cooker and pour the soy sauce mixture, then gently mix the sauce into the rice
- Your Teriyaki Shrimp Rice is ready to serve. Garnish with sliced green onions or sriracha sauce as preferred
3. Fried Rice
Cost: About $1.50 per portion
Ingredients (serves 4):
- 1 cup rice
- 1 cup water
- 1 peeled potato (chop into halves so it can be fully cooked through)
- 1 cup diced carrots
- 1 cup sliced Chinese sausage
- 1 cup diced onions
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp oyster sauce
- 2 tsp oil
- Salt to taste
Directions:
Place washed rice in the rice cooker, then add your potato, carrots, Chinese sausage, onions and green peas
-
-
-
Once your rice cooker is done, open the lid, gently mix everything and season with salt for taste
- Your fuss-free Fried Rice is ready to serve. Garnish with sliced green onions as preferred
4. Salmon and Egg Rice
Cost: About $3.70 per portion
Ingredients (serves 4):
- 2 cups rice
- 2.5 cups water
- 4 tbsp oyster sauce
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp sugar or honey
- ½ tsp white pepper
- 2 120g salmon fillet
- 6 scrambled eggs
- sliced green onions (optional garnish)
- fried shallots (optional garnish)
- sriracha sauce (optional garnish)
- furikake seasoning (optional garnish)
Directions:
Place washed rice in the rice cooker, and add the water, oyster sauce, soy sauce, sugar and white pepper, and stir well
-
-
-
Once done, open the lid and gently mix everything
- Your Salmon and Egg Rice is ready to serve. Garnish with sliced green onions, fried shallots, sriracha sauce and furikake seasoning as preferred
5. Tomato and Pork Rice
Cost: About $2.40 per portion
Ingredients (serves 4):
- 2 cups rice
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup diced mushrooms
- 1 cup mixed vegetables
- 300g chopped pork belly (or beef shabu if preferred)
- 150g sliced Chinese sausage
- 2 tomatoes
- 4 tbsp oil
- 4 tbsp light soy sauce
- 2 tbsp fish sauce
- 4 tbsp cooking wine
- white pepper
- green onion (optional garnish)
Directions:
Place washed rice in rice cooker and add water, mushrooms, mixed vegetables, tomatoes, Chinese sausage and pork belly
-
-
-
Once your rice cooker is done, let it sit for 15 minutes before opening the lid
- Your Tomato and Pork Rice is ready to serve. Garnish with sliced green onions as preferred
6. Mac and Cheese
Cost: About $1.30 per portion
Ingredients (serves 3 to 4):
- 2 cups macaroni
- 1 ⅕ cup chicken stock
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1 ⅕ cup shredded cheese
Directions:
Place the macaroni, chicken stock and salt in the rice cooker and let it cook for 15 minutes
Open the lid and add the milk and cheese. Mix well, then close the lid and let it cook for 20 minutes
- Your Mac and Cheese is ready to serve
All prices are correct at time of publication.