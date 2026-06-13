Protein-maxxing: Fish maw soup with crocodile ribs

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Qiji, which serves Teochew-style fish maw soup, has a version with crocodile ribs in the broth.

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SINGAPORE – Growing up, chef Darwin Wong ate a lot of crocodile.

He had asthma and his grandmother would prepare dishes using the meat because, in traditional Chinese medicine, it is said to be good for treating respiratory ailments.

Now 32 and a restaurateur, he has put crocodile ribs on the menu of his newest restaurant, Qiji Traditional Fish Maw Soup & Minced Pork Noodles, in Clementi.

Diners can order Claypot Nourishing Crocodile Ribs Fish Maw Soup ($28) at the 50-seat restaurant, which opened two months ago.

Asked why he decided to put the dish on the menu, he says: “It has a nostalgic connection for me, as my grandmother used to prepare it when I had asthma as a child.

“Together with other medication and care, I recovered over time, so crocodile dishes have always felt comforting and meaningful to me.”

He gets the ribs from Singapore’s only crocodile farm, Long Kuan Hung Crocodile Farm, in Neo Tiew Crescent near Kranji Way.

“When I came across Singapore’s last standing crocodile farm, I wanted to revisit the ingredient with a fresh chef-driven approach, while also supporting a local farm,” says the chef.

At Qiji, the menu is built around Teochew-style fish maw soup.

His Signature Fish Maw & Sliced Pork + Minced Pork ($9.90) comes with the ingredients in the soup and noodles served alongside.

Other menu offerings include pork noodles (from $6.90), Darwin’s Satay (from $1 a stick), cockles and gong gong or pearl conch ($9.80 a serving).

The crocodile rib fish maw soup is different from his regular version, he says, and is richer.

He adds: “The crocodile meat also adds a deeper, meatier flavour to the broth, giving it a comforting taste that is reminiscent of bak kut teh, while still keeping the Teochew-style fish maw soup profile.”

Response, he acknowledges, was lukewarm when the restaurant opened two months ago.

But demand has been growing. He sells about 50 servings a week. However, in some weeks, he gets more than 100 orders for the dish.

Most of the diners who enjoy it are aged 30 or older, although some curious 20-somethings have also ordered it to, as Wong describes it, “try something different”.

The chef also owns the Cheeky Signatures restaurants in East Coast Road, Sim Lim Square and MacPherson Mall, serving rice and noodle dishes.