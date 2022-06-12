Freeze bread, grow your own celery: Hedy Khoo's hacks for saving on food

It takes some discipline, but it is worthwhile going back to basics, such as making lists.I make quick lists of dishes I want to eat or cook and the ingredients I need using the Notes app on my iPhone.

I have given up on using more sophisticated apps for making grocery shopping lists or tracking the fridge and pantry inventory as these require scanning or keying in expiry dates. Quite a few apps also work on subscription models - you need to pay to unlock certain functions which I probably will not use.