Buy in bulk, feast on fish scraps: Tan Hsueh Yun's hacks for saving on food

This means looking at every edible thing you have in your pantry, food cupboard, fridge, bomb shelter and wherever else you store food. I am guilty of buying things I already have, and I am guessing some of you are the same. Pull out the items that will expire soon and use them up before they do. Make a list before you head out to the market or supermarket, and stick to it.

Ask the bakeries near your home if they sell their wares at a discount before closing time - that's breakfast sorted out for the next day. Scout hotels for similar deals. You can buy cake, bread and pastries, sometimes at half off, in the evening.