Michelin-selected restaurant Terra Tokyo Italian in Tras Street to shut on Dec 20 after a decade

Terra Tokyo Italian has held a Michelin star in 2016 and from 2019 to 2024.

SINGAPORE – Four months after losing its Michelin star in the 2025 Michelin Guide, Japanese-Italian restaurant Terra Tokyo Italian in Tras Street announced its pending closure on Dec 20.

In a post on Instagram on Nov 24, it said: “It has been a remarkable journey filled with shared plates, warm conversations, celebrations and moments that became part of our story.

“Each of you has shaped who we are, and we are deeply grateful for the decade we spent together.”

In a brief statement to The Straits Times, Terra Tokyo Italian highlighted the “challenges of current market conditions” as reason for the closure and thanked diners for their “unwavering support”.

It is currently helmed by Italy-trained Japanese head chef Shozo Sugano, who joined in June.

Terra Tokyo Italian's current head chef Shozo Sugano. PHOTO: TERRA TOKYO ITALIAN

In October, he launched its first a la carte menu alongside a weekday set lunch priced from $45.

One of the appetisers on the a la carte menu is Smoked Salmon with Creamy Hokkaido Potato. PHOTO: TERRA TOKYO ITALIAN

Established in 2015, Terra Tokyo Italian – founded by Japanese chef Seita Nakahara, who left in 2023 – has had a fairly turbulent ride with the Michelin Guide. It made the one-star cut in the inaugural guide in 2016, then lost the accolade in 2017.

Under its previous head chef Melvin Chou – who joined in 2018 – it regained the star in 2019, which it held until 2024. Chef Chou left in January and is the executive chef of the soon-to-open Barrel restaurant in Cecil Street.

Although Terra Tokyo Italian lost the star again in 2025, it remains a Michelin-selected restaurant – listed in the guide for quality, but does not qualify for a Michelin star or Bib Gourmand title.

It was one of 10 restaurants that lost their one-Michelin-starred status in the guide’s July ceremony.

Eight of them closed in 2024 and 2025. They include Chef Kang’s, Matera, Oshino, Poise, Shinji at Carlton Hotel, Sommer, Sushi Kimura and Art di Daniele Sperindio – which is set to reopen at the Mett Singapore hotel in Fort Canning in the first quarter of 2026.

The other restaurant is 10-year-old Rhubarb in Duxton Hill, which was rebranded as a more casual Encore by Rhubarb.

Some that retained their stars were not spared either, including Alma by Juan Amador, Restaurant Euphoria and Esora, which closes after eight years on Dec 29.

Other recent changes in the Michelin-starred scene include the two-starred Sushi Sakuta, which is moving from the Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore to Millenia Walk in November. Over at the National Gallery Singapore, the three-starred French restaurant Odette is slated to reopen on Dec 10 after undergoing renovations.