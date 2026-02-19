Straitstimes.com header logo

Meh food? Dollop some Crackle chilli crisp on it

Crackle, a chilli crisp that Singapore entrepreneur Audrey Yeong created, has many uses, including as a sauce for somen noodles.

ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Tan Hsueh Yun

SINGAPORE –If I have to make something with chilli crisp, my go-to is Lao Gan Ma.

Despite its reputation, it is not that fiery – and that is important because I am a chilli coward. If I am eating instant noodles, I prefer to sauce it with soya sauce and sesame oil, rather than chilli of any kind.

And yet, there is something about Crackle ($13 for a 200g jar), a chilli crisp that Singaporean entrepreneur Audrey Yeong has developed. It has me spellbound.

It is the shallots which the 46-year-old restaurant and marketing consultant puts in her chilli crisp. The aroma and flavour they impart make the condiment different from others I have tasted.

There is a roundness and richness to it that others lack. Plus, I like biting into the juicy little bits of shallots too.

The heat comes from the hot chilli flakes, Korean chilli flakes or gochugaru, and Sichuan peppercorn powder. This is not a thumping sort of heat. Crackle is a lot more nuanced.

Shallots are what give Crackle depth of flavour and umami.

PHOTO: ST FILE

I surprise myself by almost finishing an entire bowl of somen tossed with the condiment and not breaking out in sweat. Since then, I have tossed very cold strips of cucumber with it and added a splash of black vinegar for a refreshing salad, made a grilled cheese sandwich and spooned some over ice cream. It helps that dairy tempers the heat a little.

The chilli crisp will come in handy when takeaway food needs more pizzazz. I can see it livening up underwhelming fried rice or bland noodles.

Info: To order, go to

letscrackle.com

Tan Hsueh Yun is senior food correspondent at The Straits Times. She covers all aspects of the food and beverage scene in Singapore.

