From bust to boost – how former food bosses in Singapore are helping others survive

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

(Clockwise from top left) Rathakrishnan Ramaiyan, who recently closed The Black Sheep Cafe; Ryan Kieran Tan, who ran six cafes serving speciality coffee; Kith Cafe founder Jane Hia and former Prive Group chairman Yuan Oeij.

Summarise

SINGAPORE – They have learnt the lessons and paid the school fees. A quartet of food entrepreneurs who blazed trails in their time, only to see their businesses fail, are not going gently into that dark night.

Instead, they are helping , formally and informally, others in the food business. They are getting hired to revamp menus, streamline operations, develop new products and train staff. And they have given their share of pep talks.

Rathakrishnan Ramaiyan, who recently closed his restaurant The Black Sheep Cafe; Jane Hia, who started Kith and grew it into a chain of cafes; Ryan Kieran Tan, a three-time Singapore National Barista Championship winner who ran six cafes serving speciality coffee; and Yuan Oeij, who ran Prive Group, have been through the wringer.

But they have skills honed after years of running their businesses, and can offer straight talk and brutally honest advice to others.

Who, though, would pay a consultancy fee to someone whose business went bust? Rathakrishnan, 56, says: “Somebody running a successful business is not going to share with you his or her formula for success, unless he or she is selling you a franchise.

“People realise that the best lessons come from those who’ve been in the industry for so long, who have fought very hard and who have made mistakes.”

Restaurant whisperers

Some of the four entrepreneurs are still working through legal and other issues resulting from winding down their businesses. While doing that, they have taken on consultancy work.

Tan, 40, has worked with about 10 restaurants and cafes over the past two years, to improve their coffee programmes. He also trains baristas and amateur coffee enthusiasts.

He says of his clients: “They might have a trending cafe, but the coffee is not something they are proud of. So, they ask me for help. Before, when people associated me with my brand, they might have felt awkward asking another brand for help. But now, there’s no conflict.”

Strangers’ Reunion, his flagship cafe, opened in 2012 and closed in 2023. At his peak, he also had a second Strangers’ Reunion cafe, Strangers’ @ Work; Wakey Wakey; Waffle Slayer; and Curious Palette, which morphed into vegetable-forward cafe Back To Eden.

Most of these closed in 2023 and 2024 because of conflict with his business partner, high operating costs and low footfall.

He says: “I don’t like to say this, but I believe some brands have a lifespan. Especially for cafes, sometimes people just get bored and move on. If you time it such that you move on with your customers, you’re fine. Don’t hang on to a brand that’s no longer relevant.”

Ryan Kieran Tan, well-known in the coffee scene for his Strangers’ Reunion brand, now helps cafes and restaurants improve their coffee programmes. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Strangers’ @ Work at The Arcade and Wakey Wakey at Concourse Skyline were sold in 2025 and continue to operate under new owners.

He was approached for consultancy work, ironically, when he was closing Back To Eden in Prinsep Street in late 2023. “I was selling everything cheap and I met a lot of F&B people. T hey came to talk to me, and I exchanged contacts with a lot of them. Then, after the sale, I met them to work on their coffee programmes.”

After the closures, he worked for Aerospring Hydroponics, which supplies equipment to grow hydroponic produce in farms, offices and homes. He did that to get away from the food and beverage industry, and also to learn how to grow his own vegetables and herbs.

But the consultancy work pulled him back in and he now also judges coffee competitions overseas.

Hia, 42, started Kith at Robertson Quay in 2009 and, by 2023, had 12 cafes. But the bet she and her business partners took on a post-Covid-19 boom did not pan out. Costs ballooned for manpower and ingredients, and consumer spending fell. Her last two cafes, at Marina Square and New Bahru, closed earlier in 2026.

But having run a business with 12 outlets and over 80 full-time staff and 100 part-timers gave her deep operations knowledge that others are now tapping .

Earlier in 2026, she was engaged by the owner of a cruise ship to help set up a restaurant, cafe and KTV lounge on board. She oversaw the renovation , drew up menus and set up payment systems, among other things.

Friends in the industry have also put her in touch with flailing food business owners, and she has taken on projects to streamline their businesses and to make them profitable.

She taps her network of property agents, suppliers, accountants and renovation contractors to get them better deals. Her experience dealing with bureaucracy when setting up businesses has also come in handy.

For one business, she managed to find ways to turn loss into profit. She found the owner a larger and less expensive space to rent, sorted out his staff roster to trim manpower costs and found him a head chef.

She says: “All this seems kind of logical. But some people are just overwhelmed. I told him that the difficult part was to move into the new space and to run in the new kitchen. For doing nothing, except to move, he would have a six-figure sum in his pocket every year.”

She is now working on turning one of Kith Cafe’s former premises, in Spottiswoode Park Road, into an Italian restaurant. Her former landlord had approached her for help.

She sometimes picks up casual work as a server in restaurants and cafes on the app Staffie, and says it gives her a chance to observe how others manage their business.

Kith Cafe founder Jane Hia taps her extensive network of contacts and her deep experience with F&B operations to help others who are flailing. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Stress-tested

At its peak in 2024, Prive Group ran 13 cafes and two restaurants, having started with one upscale restaurant in Keppel Bay in 2007. News broke in September 2025 that the group had closed its five remaining restaurants, and a chill ran through the food scene.

Oeij, 55, who was the group’s chairman, says challenging market conditions, coupled with rising operational costs, led to the closures.

The liquidators are still doing their work, but he has been enlisted by other businesses to deliver better experiences, drive up revenues and better manage costs.

He is now working with The Book Cafe in Martin Road, revamping its menu and improving its QR code ordering and point of sale systems, among other things.

He also advises a property consultancy focused on heritage shophouses. Talks are ongoing with two entities that want him as an adviser . One is a property fund with an F&B component , and the other is a food and beverage entertainment group.

Asked if he was surprised by these offers, he says: “The imposter syndrome is something I’m aware of, and I do feel it. But I know that I have something to contribute. I’m enjoying my work.”

Former Prive Group chairman Yuan Oeij has taken on consultancy and advisory work. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Manpower woes and low footfall led to the closure of French bistro The Black Sheep Cafe on May 15. Rathakrishnan had opened it in Seletar Hills in 2006, moving it over the years to Mayo Street, Sin Ming Road and then to Norris Road.

He is known for his souffle, and an Indonesian conglomerate has engaged him to turn it into a quick service snack.

He says: “They called me in for a meeting and asked me to develop a souffle that can be made in a paper cup. I was quite shocked. Then I thought, why not give it a go ?”

Initial experiments show that it can work, and he is refining the recipe and processes. For another company, he is coming up with savoury fillings for its frozen crepes.

At the same time, he is helping an Indian restaurant fine-tune its menu and add new dishes that similar restaurants do not offer. One of these is water dosa, an unfermented crepe made with a ground rice batter.

Rathakrishnan Ramaiyan, who closed his 20-year-old restaurant The Black Sheep Cafe, is now consulting for food conglomerates. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Boot camp

Aside from his consultancy work, Rathakrishnan says he has dissuaded people wanting to set up food businesses just because they can cook well.

He says: “The question I ask is, ‘So you love cooking this dish. Would you love to cook 200 portions a day?’ They tell me they will hire staff. And I share my experience with not being able to hire staff. They are better off donating the money to charity.”

Hia thinks there is a better way – a boot camp for would-be entrepreneurs. It would walk them through government regulations, talk about whether they should register to collect GST and even how to design the layout of a cafe or restaurant so that it can make money.

She says: “Once you go through the course, you should ask yourself, ‘Do I still want to open?’ The truth is, people who want to open a new store for the first time may have a great product, but they don’t have anywhere to learn.”

For those already in the industry, she is working with a tech company to design a dashboard for food businesses, integrating accounts, procurement needs, manpower costs and staff scheduling, updated in real time.

“We’ve been churning this manually and it’s very tedious,” she says.

‘Special kind of hell’

These entrepreneurs know how difficult it can be to deal with a failing business, how lonely it can feel to be in that position, and how some might be reluctant to seek help.

To these people, Tan says: “DM me. Sometimes, even when you talk to people you are close to, no one can understand the kind of stress F&B owners go through. It’s a special kind of hell.”

People can message him through his Instagram account, @ryankierantan.

Hia has janehia.com for people to contact her. Front and centre and in large font on the home page are these words: “When F&B feels too heavy to carry alone.”

She says: “There’s a fine line between letting go and quitting. Essentially, it’s about ego.

“Being able to let go means you don’t allow this thing to affect your ego, how you think about yourself, and what you think others will think of you.

“Failing at one project doesn’t mean you’ve failed as a person. It’s the opposite because you would have learnt and grown so much. So chin up. Hold your head high.”

Words from the wise

Blunt advic e from the four entrepreneurs to would-be entrepreneurs and those already in the game.

Rathakrishnan Ramaiyan:

Before taking the plunge, make sure the investment is money you are willing to lose. The amount you invest should not just cover the set-up costs. Set aside money to cover the unexpected.

At the three-month mark, edit the menu. Serve only what has sold well, and make sure the dishes are top-notch .

Is what you are selling easy to copy or replicate? The marketing push and posts by influencers might create buzz initially, but if the substance is not there, the business will not last.

Ryan Kieran Tan:

Look after your product. Whatever food you are doing, if you look after your product, your product will look after you. Don’t buy the cheapest just to save money. People will notice the difference. One day, when everyone is selling the same thing, your customers will realise that yours tastes better.

Look after your customers. Give them a good experience. Of the thousands of brands out there, customers will remember the experience they had with you.

Change is the only constant. You have to keep evolving.

Jane Hia:

If you don’t have clear cost advantages, like with the rent or with suppliers, don’t open now if it’s your first time. The market is not in your favour. Theory and artificial intelligence information can take you only so far.

Know the basics. If you can keep rent at 10 per cent of revenue, food cost at 32 per cent, manpower at 35 per cent and fixed costs at 12 per cent, then you are rock solid.

Hope is a double-edged sword. People hang on, thinking things will turn around. If the maths doesn’t change, there is no turnaround.

Yuan Oeij: