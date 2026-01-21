Famed Taiwan chef Andre Chiang opening 1887 by Andre restaurant at Raffles Hotel Singapore
SINGAPORE – Famed Taiwanese chef Andre Chiang marks his homecoming to Singapore’s dining scene in March with the new 1887 by Andre restaurant at Raffles Hotel Singapore.
Reservations are open for the 42-seater housed in the hotel’s main building. It is named after the year the hotel was founded and launches on March 31, ahead of his 50th birthday in April.
While the menu is still under wraps, it is conceptualised around a “Taste of Time”. It draws on 139 years of archival references from the hotel, Singaporean flavours and selected signatures from his culinary journey, says Chiang in an e-mail interview.
He adds: “Rather than revisiting dishes as they once were, the intention is to reinterpret them, allowing the past, present and future to coexist on the plate. Guests will recognise familiar notes, but experience them through a more reflective and refined lens.”
He highlights elements of the elegant dining experience, such as the glamorous dining hall setting, the hotel’s original 100-year-old silver beef wagon and other antique silverware.
An a la carte menu, as well as set meal options, will be available. Prices have not been released.
The decision to open at Raffles Hotel Singapore evolved naturally, says Chiang. He did a culinary residency at the hotel in 2024, followed by a Raffles Writer’s Residency in 2025 when he launched his 200-page book
No stranger to Singapore, the French-trained chef is best remembered for running the now-defunct acclaimed Restaurant Andre here from 2010 to 2018. He returned to Taiwan to focus on Raw in Taipei, which shut in 2024
The announcement of his return to Raffles Hotel Singapore comes after he opened upmarket hotpot restaurant Bon Broth
opened upmarket hotpot restaurant Bon Broth– in partnership with home-grown food and beverage group Surrey Hills Holdings – at Raffles City Shopping Centre in February 2025.
As chef-patron of 1887 by Andre, he expects to spend more time in Singapore, with mentorship and development for young chefs at the forefront.
He says: “Returning to Singapore feels deeply personal. It is where I grew as a chef, found my community and forged my philosophy.
“My hope is not simply to ‘come back’, but to ‘bring back’ something meaningful – contributing to Singapore’s culinary scene and supporting the next generation in a way that is thoughtful and lasting.”
While the Covid-19 pandemic brought about a period of uncertainty for the restaurant industry, he notes a shift in how diners are becoming “more intentional” in their dining choices for 2026.
He says: “I see positive change ahead with a new movement that values clarity over excess, meaning over spectacle. In that sense, I believe the timing is right to introduce something timeless yet exciting, closely connected to our evolving lifestyles and expectations.”
1887 by Andre opens on March 31 at the Raffles Hotel Singapore, 1 Beach Road, from 11.30am to 1.30pm (last seating), 6 to 8pm (last seating) on Tuesdays to Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information and to make reservations, call 6412-1816, e-mail or go to
www.1887byandre.com