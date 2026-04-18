Cheese pulls and disco brunch – the art of reeling in diners in Singapore

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(From left) Discounts tied to the length of a cheese pull at Pizza Maru's new Changi Airport Terminal 2 outlet, to disco brunch at La Vache! Steakhouse, and Haku Sushi's Rolling Omakase Lunch.

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SINGAPORE – Donate blood and get a discount on food at the Haidilao hotpot chain. Finesse an extra-long cheese pull off a pizza at Pizza Maru and get a discount. And the longer you are married, the bigger the discount off your bill at herbal duck restaurant chain Dian Xiao Er.

Gone are the days when diners bit when offered all-you-can-eat or drink deals. Restaurant operators are now finding more creative ways to draw diners, whether it is to tug at their heartstrings, help them achieve health and wellness goals, or encourage them to have a bit of fun and indulge.

These moves are happening in turbulent times for the restaurant scene. Diners have been making themselves scarce amid global economic and political uncertainties.

The war in the Middle East is also hitting diners’ pockets. Food and beverage business operators will not be spared either – surging oil and natural gas prices are expected to raise the cost of utilities, plastic packaging and raw materials.

Meanwhile, there is the relentless churn of restaurant openings and closings, with diners usually flocking to new, shiny restaurants.

Since diners started deserting restaurants at the end of 2023, operators have employed a number of strategies to lure them back.

Fine-dining restaurants opened casual offshoots with friendlier prices. Think one-Michelin-starred Buona Terra’s casual Locanda in Little India, and one-Michelin-starred Nae:um’s Korean steakhouse Gu:um in Keong Saik Road.

Other fine-dining and omakase restaurants have introduced lunch service, added shorter tasting menus for dinner or done away with tasting menus. Examples include one-Michelin-starred Araya’s $58 a person business lunch . Italian restaurant Altro Zafferano expanded its a la carte dinner menu and did away with its $148 tasting menu.

A raft of wallet-friendly Italian and French restaurants – including sio pasta at Raffles City, Tutto at One Holland Village and Jewel Changi Airport, Bouillon Gavroche at Mandarin Gallery and Les Canons at IOI Central Boulevard Towers – opened recently, serving handmade pasta, duck confit and foie gras, offerings considered upscale.

Others are taking creative and quirky approaches.

Tugging at the heartstrings

Dian Xiao Er, with 19 outlets here, gave a couple in their 90s a 74 per cent discount off their bill in 2025, the biggest discount it has given since it started the yearly promotion in 2024. In 2026, the promotion started on March 9, and will run until April 30.

Ms Lim Le Wei, 35, Dian Xiao Er’s assistant manager (marketing and communications), says: “We wanted to create a promotion that goes beyond a typical discount and instead feels personal and meaningful. Basing the discount on how many years a couple have been married allows us to celebrate the depth of their commitment and the journey they’ve shared together.

“It’s our way of honouring long-lasting love while giving couples a thoughtful reason to celebrate their anniversary with us.”

She says when the chain launched the promotion in April 2024, it received more than 100 inquiries and reservations. Some couples have tried to get the discount more than once, but she says staff explained that to keep things fair, each couple can redeem the offer only once.

Haidilao is offering diners who donated blood in 2026 a 20 per cent discount off food items at any of its 15 outlets on w eekdays. To enjoy the discount, they need to produce proof of their blood donation.

Mr Deng Fuxing, 42, director of operations management of Haidilao Singapore, says the promotion is, in part, to mark the brand’s 32nd anniversary, which was in March 2026. He adds that with Singapore moving towards a super-aged society, there is a projected rise in the demand for blood.

He says: “This collaboration with the Singapore Red Cross is our way of giving back to the city that has supported us for over a decade, turning our celebration into a meaningful movement for a life-saving cause.”

The chain has seen a significant number of diners inquiring about the initiative, he says, adding that staff who have donated blood have also shared their experience with customers.

Fun and indulgence

On the last Sunday of every month, steakhouse La Vache!, a brand from Hong Kong, transforms into a disco. Diners who fill up on unlimited steak frites can work off their meal by dancing.

A DJ, mirrored helmets and glow sticks add to the party atmosphere at the restaurant in Gemmill Lane.

Mr Reuben Davis, 38, business development manager of La Vache!, says: “It started with our guests. There are always moments when the music comes on and people begin to sing along and dance a little in their seats, and the energy shifts beyond just a meal.

“We saw that and thought, why not lean into it? Instead of the experience ending at the table, we created something that lets that energy carry on. Disco felt like a natural fit. It’s familiar and upbeat, and brings people together effortlessly.”

Over at Korean pizza brand Pizza Maru’s new restaurant at Changi Airport Terminal 2, diners who order its Salted Egg Chicago Pizza ($27.90) can get a discount on the pie based on the length of their cheese pull.

Pizza Maru has a special ruler for measuring the length of the cheese pull. PHOTO: PIZZA MARU

Staff provide a ruler to measure the pull. A 50cm one gets diners a 10 per cent discount off the pizza, and the maximum discount is 50 per cent, for a 120cm pull.

If this all sounds very social media-savvy, well, it is.

A spokesman says: “By tying discounts to the length of the cheese pull, diners are encouraged to take part in a playful challenge, which also makes the experience highly shareable on social media.”

A tip for would-be cheese pullers? “One effective strategy is to pull the cheese while it is still hot, as the heat keeps it stretchy and allows for a longer, smoother cheese pull.”

Then there is Haku Sushi, part of the RE&S restaurant group, at Great World.

It is marking its third anniversary by offering deeper discounts the more diners indulge. Its Rolling Omakase Lunch offers sets of five pieces of sushi, including at least one premium offering, at progressively lower prices. The first set of five is priced at $19, the second at $18 and the third and subsequent sets at $17.

Head chef Yamamoto Yoshiki, 58, says the idea was inspired by a Japanese restaurant at the entrance of the Osaka Municipal Central Market, where RE&S’ Japan procurement office is located. That restaurant serves rounds of sushi with five different items each time.

He says: “We always enjoy dining there when we visit our Japan office and wanted to share this dining experience with our customers. The rolling discounts are our fun way to add more value for customers, and to encourage them to discover more interesting sushi items.

“We have not come across any such promotions with similar discount tiers. This is our original idea.”

He adds that diners generally go with three rounds if they are men, and two if they are women. One regular, however, polished off five rounds of sushi, and added three premium items, priced at $9.90 each.

Wellness goals

Meanwhile, FOC by the Beach in Sentosa is offering a Sunset Watch Party on weekends until May 2. Participants pay $40, which can be used for a la carte food orders. It starts with a 15-minute sound bath, which the beach restaurant-club’s spokesman describes as “a guided, meditative experience where participants are immersed in sound vibrations that help promote relaxation, mindfulness and mental clarity”.

Wellness advocate Dawn Sim, who is in her 40s, leads the sound bath at FOC by the Beach's Sunset Watch Party. PHOTO: FOC BY THE BEACH

In that relaxed state, they watch the sunset and then adjourn to dinner, where they order from FOC by the Beach’s Mediterranean food offerings.

“The intention is to create a moment of pause, allowing guests to disconnect from daily stress and reconnect with themselves and their surroundings,” the spokesman says, adding that the venue provides yoga mats and deck chairs for participants.

Mexican food chain Guzman y Gomez, with 23 outlets in Singapore, recently ended its Double Protein promotion, where it gave customers who downloaded its app double the protein in their orders for free.

Double the protein for customers who downloaded the Guzman y Gomez app in a promotion that ran until April 5. PHOTO: GUZMAN Y GOMEZ

Its burritos and bowls are priced from $10.30 for mini and from $14.20 for regular. For the promotion, the chain gave 100g of protein for mini orders and 200g for regular ones – double the usual amount. Options included grilled chicken, steak, pulled pork and pan-seared barramundi .

The promotion initially ran from March 18 to 31, but the chain, which is from Australia, extended it to April 5. A spokesman says it was because response was overwhelming, and fitness race Hyrox Singapore was taking place on April 4 and 5.

“We wanted to ensure the athletes and spectators had the perfect spot to ‘bulk’ and ‘protein up’ for the big race,” the spokesman adds.

Health and fitness have become a primary focus for Singaporeans in 2026, he says, adding that people are tracking their macros, or intake of carbohydrates, protein and fat, and prioritising protein.

“We started seeing a significant uptick in extra filling add-ons over the last 12 to 18 months.

“As the fitness community in Singapore grew, our digital ordering data showed that guests weren’t just looking for a meal. They were looking for a high-protein fuel source. We saw people sharing their Double Protein Burrito Bowl orders on TikTok and Instagram, and we knew it was time to make it an official celebration.”

Unconventional food deals

Dian Xiao Er

Where: 01-140 Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, reservations via WhatsApp (8212-0273); 02-14 Parkway Parade, 80 Marine Parade Road, reservations via WhatsApp (8425-7950); and B1-28 The Seletar Mall, 33 Sengkang West Avenue, reservations via WhatsApp (9109-1638). Reservations must be made at least two days in advance.

Open: 11am to 9.30pm (Mondays to Thursdays), 11am to 10pm ( Fridays to Sundays ) for all three outlets

What: Diners get discounts tied to the number of years they have been married. Both spouses must be present at the meal, and must produce a valid marriage certificate.

When: Until April 29, only at Great World, Parkway Parade and The Seletar Mall outlets

FOC by the Beach

Where: 110 Tanjong Beach Walk, Sentosa

Open: 11.30am to 10.30pm (Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays), 11.30am to 11pm (Fridays and Saturdays), closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, go to @focbythebeach (Instagram). To make reservations, go to str.sg/Ku3K

What: The Sunset Watch Party ($40 a person) begins with a 15-minute sound bath, where participants are immersed in sound vibrations that help promote relaxation, mindfulness and mental clarity. They then enjoy the sunset before adjourning to dinner. The ticket price can be used to order from the a la carte menu.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until May 2, from 7pm

Haidilao

What: Diners who present their digital Singapore Red Cross blood donation certificate, or other proof of blood donation in 2026, get 20 per cent off food items. The deal excludes soup bases, live or premium seafood, snacks, condiments and beverages. The maximum discount is $100 for each table.

When: Mondays to Fridays, dine-in only, until Dec 31 , 2026

Haku Sushi

Where: B1-135 Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade

Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 6 to 10pm daily. For more information, go to @kouhaku.omakase (Instagram)

What: With the Rolling Omakase Lunch, diners order five-piece sushi sets that include at least one premium seasonal sushi such as ikura, uni or chutoro. The first set is priced at $19, which the restaurant says is a 50 per cent discount off the original price. The second and third sets are priced at $18 and $17 respectively. All subsequent rounds are priced at $17.

When: For lunch only, promotion is ongoing

La Vache!

Where: 01-03, 40 Gemmill Lane



Open: Noon to 2.30pm, 6 to 10pm daily. For more information, go to @lavache.sg (Instagram)

What: The restaurant is transformed into a disco on the last Sunday of every month , complete with disco ball helmets, glow sticks and a DJ playing classic and contemporary music . The best-dressed diner wins a table for four at the restaurant, and the runner-up receives a bottle of house red for his or her next visit.

When: Last Sunday of every month. Full Brunch Experience ($128 a person) from noon, with unlimited steak frites, sparkling wine, wine and mimosa cocktails; Standing Disco ($78 a person) from 1.30pm, with two hours of unlimited fries, sparkling wine, wine and mimosa cocktails

Pizza Maru

Where: 03-09/10 Changi Airport Terminal 2, 60 Airport Boulevard

Open: 11.30am to 9pm daily. For more information, go to @pizzamarusg (Instagram)

What: Order the Salted Egg Chicago Pizza ($27.90) , pick up a slice and the longer the cheese pull, the deeper the discount. A 50cm cheese pull gets diners a 10 per cent discount, pull 80cm for 20 per cent off and get 50 per cent off for a 120cm pull.

When: Until April 30