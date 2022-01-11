Singer Wang Leehom visits his kids in Taipei following 21-day quarantine

TAIPEI - Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom met his children in Taipei on Sunday (Jan 9), following his acrimonious divorce from his ex-wife Lee Jinglei.

He was seen leaving the Wujiang condominium complex on Renai Road in Taipei, where Lee and their three children reside, on Sunday morning.

According to Taiwanese news reports, he was driven to the complex earlier in the morning by his celebrity friend, Taiwanese host Blackie Chen, 44.

Wang flew back to Taiwan from China at the end of last year and was in quarantine for two weeks, with another seven days of self health management.

In response to media queries, Wang's self-founded label Homeboy Music said: "The most important thing right now is being able to go home to see his children. Thank you for everyone's concern and we hope that the public can give them some space and time."

This meeting is believed to be the first time Wang has seen his kids since his estranged wife Lee, 35, put out a nine-page expose in December last year (2021) to accuse him of various misdeeds during their marriage, including engaging in multiple extramarital affairs, verbally abusing her and being an absent father.

The duo confirmed their divorce on Dec 15 last year. They have three children, two daughters and a son, aged three to seven.

Although Wang has denied the allegations, the ugly war of words between the former couple has tarnished his previously spotless reputation. He later apologised and said he will quit show business for the time being.