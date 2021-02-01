Twice singer Jeongyeon performs with the group for first time in three months

Twice singer Jeongyeon made a surprise return when she performed together with the girl group at the Seoul Music Awards on Sunday (Jan 31), after going on a break for anxiety issues last year.

Twice sang the song I Can't Stop Me, the title track from their latest album Eyes Wide Open, the first time all nine members of the group performed the song together on stage.

Twice won the Bonsang (Main Prize) at the awards, while the Daesang (Grand Prize) went to boy group BTS.

Jeongyeon, 24, posted a photo of herself on the group's Instagram account after the event, with the caption: "Nice to see you, Once", in a reference to the name of Twice's fan group.

A photo of Twice was also posted on their official Twitter after the event, with the caption: "9wice", referring to the return of all nine members.

"Jeongyeon" trended on Twitter late on Sunday night, together with the hashtag "#ProudOfYouJeongyeon", as fans said they were very happy to see her return.

Twice's agency JYP Entertainment had said in October that Jeongyeon would be taking a break from activities to promote their second South Korean studio album, Eyes Wide Open, as she was having anxiety issues.

She made an appearance in November in a video posted by her elder sister, actress Gong Seung-yeon, on social media. A bespectacled Jeongyeon was seen in the video clapping her hands and making a wish before blowing out the candles on a birthday cake.