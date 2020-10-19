Twice singer Jeongyeon to miss group's promotional activities due to anxiety issues

K-pop girl group Twice will be one person down when they start promoting their second Korean studio album later this month.

Member Jeongyeon will be taking a break, said the group's agency JYP Entertainment.

"Jeongyeon is currently experiencing anxiety issues over her schedule," JYP said in a statement on Saturday (Oct 17).

"Therefore, after discussions with Jeongyeon herself and other Twice members, we have decided that it is necessary for Jeongyeon to take a break while seeking professional medical help."

JYP added that the 23-year-old will not take part in the group's promotional activities for their album, Eyes Wide Open, which will be released on Oct 26.

This is not the first time someone from Twice has been affected by anxiety issues.

Last year, Mina, also 23, dropped out of their world tour, including a stop in Singapore, after she was said to have anxiety attacks.

Mina made a surprise appearance last October at Twice's fourth-anniversary fan meet and has since been performing with the group again.

Twice, which debuted in 2015 through reality show Sixteen under JYP, are one of the biggest K-pop girl groups in recent years. Besides Mina and Jeongyeon, the group has seven other members - Nayeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

They released their first studio album Twicetagram in October 2017.