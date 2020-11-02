Twice singer Jeongyeon looks good in first public appearance since taking a break over anxiety issues

Fans of South Korean singer Jeongyeon may be relieved to note that she looks well in a recent video posted on Instagram.

In October, it was announced that the member of K-pop girl group Twice would be taking a break from activities to promote their second South Korean studio album, Eyes Wide Open, as she was having anxiety issues.

On her birthday on Sunday (Nov 1), Jeongyeon, 24, made her first public appearance since the announcement, in a video posted by her sister, actress Gong Seung-yeon, 27.

A bespectacled Jeongyeon, whose Korean age is 25, was seen in the video clapping her hands and making a wish before blowing out the candles on a birthday cake. She was smiling while waving her hands at the end of the video.

It is not known when Jeongyeon will make a comeback. Incidentally, fellow Twice member Mina, 23, returned to the stage less than a year after she dropped out of the group's world tour last year after she was said to have anxiety attacks .

Twice, who debuted in 2015 through reality show Sixteen under JYP, is one of the biggest K-pop girl groups in recent years.

Besides Mina and Jeongyeon, there are seven other members in the group - Nayeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

The group released its first studio album Twicetagram in October 2017.