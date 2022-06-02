Taiwanese singers Eric Chou and Crowd Lu to stage gigs here

SINGAPORE - Two more Taiwanese singers, Eric Chou and Crowd Lu, are headed to Singapore for concerts.

Chou, who is known for hits such as How Have You Been? and Let's Not Be Friends Anymore, will hold two shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 10 and 11, as part of his Odyssey Journey World Tour.

The name of the tour comes from Greek mythology and signifies that every hero has to go through thousands of trials to become a true hero. Chou says: "Everyone is trying very hard to be a better person, and it is because of you, my dear fans, that my journey continues."

This will be the star's first time performing on a stage open to fans on four sides, for an audience of up to 10,000 each night. He had previously performed a concert in Singapore in 2018, at The Max Pavilion @ Singapore Expo. Ticket sales for his upcoming show will commence at 10am on June 10.

Lu, whose hit song Your Name Engraved Herein won the Golden Melody Award for Song of the Year in 2021, will perform here on Aug 12 at The Star Theatre. He had previously performed here in 2019 at the Esplanade Theatre. Ticketing information will be announced later.

Other Taiwanese acts playing in Singapore include rock band 831 on June 25 and Weibird Wei on July 22 and 23.

Eric Chou Odyssey Journey World Tour In Singapore

When: 8pm, Sept 10 and 11, 2022

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

Admission: $128, $168, $198, $228, $268 and $338 via Ticketmaster or call 3158-8588

Crowd Lu C'mon Live Concert

When: Aug 12, 2022

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green