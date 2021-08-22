JJ Lin and Xiaohan leave Golden Melody Awards empty-handed

SINGAPORE - Two Singaporeans were nominated at this year's Golden Melody Awards - known as the Grammys of Taiwan - but did not end the night with trophies.

The ceremony for the 32nd Golden Melody Awards took place on Saturday (Aug 21), and 29 awards were given out.

It was earlier announced that Singaporean superstar JJ Lin was nominated for Best Male Singer (Mandarin) for his album Drifter • Like You Do, but he lost to Taiwanese singer Soft Lipa, who won for his album Home Cookin.

In an Instagram post after the results were announced, Lin congratulated Soft Lipa, and added: "Didn't manage to get the win this time, but I am happy and content!"

Singaporean lyricist Xiaohan had been up for Best Lyricist for the song Drifter, performed by Lin. But the award went to Taiwanese David Ke, for the song Untold, performed by Taiwanese songbird Hebe Tien.

During the event, Tien won Best Female Singer (Mandarin), for her album Time Will Tell. In her acceptance speech, the member of girl group S.H.E thanked many people, including her family and her fellow bandmates - Selina Jen and Ella Chen. Gain Strength, by Taiwanese indigenous musician Sangpuy Katatepan Mavaliyw, was named Album of the Year.

Hit song Your Name Engraved Herein, performed by Taiwanese singer-songwriter Crowd Lu, was named Song of the Year; Singaporean songwriter Tan Boon Wah is one of three songwriters behind the number.

Taiwanese singer Henry Hsu was honoured with the Best Male Singer (Taiwanese) award, while Best Female Singer (Taiwanese) went to Taiwanese singer Olivia Tsao.

Sunset Rollercoaster, a jazz-influenced synth-pop band from Taiwan, won Best Band, while The Wanted, from Taiwan, clinched Best Vocal Group.

Taiwanese singer ?te(pronounced "why-te") known for covering up her face during performances won Best New Artist, and received her award wearing a large pink hat and sunglasses. Best Composer went to Taiwanese singer Hush, whose real name is Chen Jia-wei.

Veteran Taiwanese singer-songwriterLo Ta-yu, who has been releasing albums since the 1980s, received a Special Contribution Award. The jury said his music production "almost single-handedly spawned a revolution in Chinese popular music at a crucial time when the social environment was undergoing some dramatic changes".



This year's ceremony was held at the Taipei Music Center. It was hosted by Taiwanese television host Lulu Huang, and its presenters included Taiwanese actor-singer Edward Chen, Taiwanese singers Tarcy Su and Waa Wei. Among the night's performances were the song Give It To Me, by Taiwanese-Korean singer-songwriter Sun Shengxi, and a medley of numbers by Taiwanese indie band Oaeen, including their recent single Start From The End.

Originally slated to be held on June 26, the event had been postponed to Saturday (Aug 21) due to a Covid-19 outbreak in mid-May.