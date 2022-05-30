Taiwanese singers Lo Ta-yu and Weibird Wei to hold concerts here

SINGAPORE - Two prominent Taiwanese singer-songwriters have announced Singapore concerts.

Lo Ta-yu, known as the Godfather of Pop and Rock Music in Greater China, will hold a gig at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre on June 19, which is also Father's Day. He had previously performed in Singapore in 2018 at the Resorts World Ballroom.

The musician is known for his incisive lyrics and his popular songs include Childhood, Pearl Of The Orient and Queen's Road East. Tickets for his upcoming show are on sale.

Weibird Wei will perform at the Capitol Theatre on July 22 and 23. Red Scarf, his theme song for the 2021 film Till We Meet Again, clinched the top spot on 2022's U1000 Music Countdown, an annual music countdown by local radio station UFM100.3.

Wei's upcoming show shares the same title as his award-winning song Just Stay With Me, which was released in 2021, and aims to bring positivity to his fans through his music.

The singer last held a concert here in 2017, at the former Resorts World Theatre, where he performed numbers such as If We Meet Again and Think Of You First. He had initially planned to perform in Singapore in 2020, but this was eventually cancelled due to Covid-19.

A presale for tickets to his upcoming show will take place from 11am to 11pm on Wednesday (June 1) and it is for those who have subscribed to the IMC Live global newsletter (http://bit.ly/IMCLiveFans) by noon on Tuesday (May 31). Public sales will start at 11am on Thursday (June 2).

Encore - Lo Ta You In Concert 2022

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: 7.30pm, June 19

Admission: $88, $108, $138, $168 and $198 via Marina Bay Sands' website

Weibird Wei Just Stay With Me Concert 2022 - Singapore

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

When: 8pm, July 22 and 23

Admission: $118 and $148 via All Access Asia's website