Taiwanese rock band Mayday postpones Singapore concert to December 2022

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese rock band Mayday's Singapore concert has been delayed yet again as the Covid-19 pandemic persists globally.

The concert, originally slated to be held here on Sept 4 at the National Stadium, will be rescheduled to Dec 3, 2022 at the same venue.

Concert promoter Live Nation said on Monday (June 28) that the change was made in view of the latest advisory from the authorities.

The Mayday Just Rock It!!! Blue in Singapore concert had already been rescheduled previously, from Feb 27 this year to Sept 4.

As the show has now been pushed back to 2022, it will be replaced by the band's new concert tour, titled Mayday Fly To 2022 Live in Singapore. Tickets for the Sept 4 show will be honoured for the revised concert date.

Ticket-holders who cannot attend the concert on the new date can arrange for a full refund through Ticketmaster by July 11. More information can be found on this website.

Large-scale live performances have been few and far between since the beginning of the pandemic in Singapore last year and no musical acts have performed at the 55,000-capacity National Stadium in more than a year.