Taiwanese band Mayday's Singapore concert postponed to February 2021

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese rock band Mayday's concert at the National Stadium on Aug 30 has been rescheduled to Feb 27, 2021.

The change was made in view of a recent advisory issued by local authorities, said promoter Live Nation Singapore in a press release on Friday (June 5).

It added: "Please hold on to your tickets as they will be honoured for the new date. The venue will remain unchanged at the National Stadium.

"We thank you once again for your understanding and look forward to seeing you on Feb 27, 2021."

Ticket holders who cannot make it to the new show may request for a full refund through Apactix by June 18. For refund enquiries, please visit bit.ly/Mayday2020 for more information.

Tickets to the rescheduled show are also now available for purchase via Apactix ticketing channels.

The show is part of the Mayday Just Rock It!!! Blue tour. On Sunday night (May 31), the band had performed a one-hour online concert for fans.