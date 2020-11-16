Taiwanese band Mayday's Singapore concert postponed to Sept 4, 2021

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese rock band Mayday's concert at the National Stadium on Feb 27, 2021, has been rescheduled to Sept 4, 2021.

The change was in view of the latest advisory issued by local authorities, said promoter Live Nation Singapore on Monday (Nov 16).

It added: "Please hold on to your tickets as they will be honoured for the new date. We thank you once again for your understanding and look forward to seeing you on Sept 4, 2021."

The venue will remain unchanged at the National Stadium.

Large-scale concerts have been cancelled or postponed since the start of the circuit breaker period in April. While small-scale indoor live performances of up to two zones of 50 audience members have been allowed to resume at permitted venues since Nov 1, it is not known when large-scale performances can resume.

Ticket holders who cannot make it to the new show may request a full refund through Ticketmaster, formerly Apactix, by Nov 29. For refund inquiries, go to this website for more information.

Tickets to the rescheduled show, part of the Mayday Just Rock It!!! Blue tour, are now available for purchase via Ticketmaster ticketing channels.