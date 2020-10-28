Arts groups, community centres among venues that can resume live performances from Nov 1

SINGAPORE - With small-scale live performances set to resume on Sunday (Nov 1) at certain venues, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong on Wednesday (Oct 28) urged people to "go out (safely of course!) and support our artistes wholeheartedly".

Writing on Facebook, he said live performances are the "lifeblood of our arts and cultural sector" and they are also the most sustainable way preserve craft and also maintain livelihoods.

The National Arts Council (NAC) announced the list of venues allowed to host indoor live performances on its website on Wednesday.

They include performing arts venues, art galleries, some museums, community centres, and hotel ballrooms and function rooms.

Arts and culture organisations such as orchestras, choirs and dance groups are also allowed to hold live performances on their premises.

This comes after the successful pilot of live performances trialled since Sept 11.

"Over the last few weeks, I met so many artists who yearn for the stage again. It is of course about livelihoods, but to many, it is not just about that. They just want to dance, sing, act. Perform. For an audience," Mr Tong said.

He added that even as live performances resume, the safety of performers and audiences remains the top priority.

Organisers can host up to two zones of 50 audience members per performance, with safe management measures in place.

There should be a safe distance of 3m between audiences and performers and all performers should maintain at least 1m distance apart from each other.

At any given time, a maximum of 30 performers and crew are allowed on stage and backstage, and only up to 10 of them can be unmasked.

From Nov 24, those watching live performances must check in to SafeEntry with the TraceTogether app or using their TraceTogether token.

"The widespread use of TraceTogether in these venues will allow quicker contract tracing and ringfencing of any infections," said NAC.

Venues managed by the People's Association can also have live performances from next month, as can museums managed by the National Heritage Board as well as those which are Museum Roundtable members

Resorts World Sentosa, Marina Bay Sands and tourist attractions which have been given the green light by the Singapore Tourism Board to resume operations can also have indoor live performances.

Live performances will also be allowed at meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) events held at the Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore Expo and the Suntec Convention Centre.

However, live performances are still not allowed to resume in food and beverage establishments and wedding receptions regardless of venue, said NAC. This is due to the higher likelihood of patrons mingling and talking while unmasked.

Venue owners can log onto the Government's Go Business platform from Nov 1 using CorpPass to confirm whether they can host an indoor live performance.

More details can be found here.