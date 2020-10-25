Stefanie Sun marks her 20th anniversary in music with second online gig

SINGAPORE - Home-grown singer Stefanie Sun celebrates her 20th anniversary in the music industry this year (2020). While plans for a concert tour have been scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic, she has been marking the occasion with online gigs.

On June 9, she held a live-stream performance to mark the release of her debut album Yan Zi on June 9, 2000.

She followed up with Online Music Showcase 2.0 on Oct 24, a live stream on platforms such as YouTube and QQ Music.

Dressed in a simple get-up of t-shirt and jeans and backed by a full band, the singer performed eight tracks at Pasir Panjang Power Station.

She kicked things off with Magical, taken from her 2003 album To Be Continued..., which incorporated the use of traditional Indian musical instruments such as the tabla and sitar.

Sun, 42, also sang A Dancing Van Gogh, the title track of her 2017 record. There was a surprise in store as her outfit went from white to black in a themed transition from "day" to "night".

The singer covered several songs by others, including Taiwanese band Mayday's Minnan hit Peter & Mary as well as Welsh rock band Catatonia's Dead From The Waist Down.

The online show ended with The Pursuit Of Contentment. The Chinese title Ping Ri Kuai Le, which means Everyday Happiness, was Sun's wish for her fans.

An estimated audience of about 15 million watched the intimate gig live on the various Chinese platforms.

It was earlier announced that Sun will be one of the headliners for the Singapore edition of One Love Asia Festival. The music and lifestyle festival has been rescheduled to Oct 16 and 17 next year (2021) at Bayfront Event Space.