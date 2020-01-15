Stefanie Sun, Jolin Tsai, Joker Xue to perform at new music event One Love Asia Festival in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Home-grown Mandopop stars Stefanie Sun and Tanya Chua will join regional acts such as Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai and Chinese singer Joker Xue for One Love Asia Festival, a new music and lifestyle festival taking place at Bayfront Event Space on May 1 and 2.

Other performers include Taiwanese singer and S.H.E member Hebe Tien, Taiwanese singer Show Lo, Taiwanese indie band EggPlantEgg and South Korean singer BoA.

Singaporean rappers Shigga Shay and TheLionCityBoy, Japanese singer-songwriter Naoto Inti Raymi as well as Thai bands Potato and Klear are also part of the line-up.

Besides the Asian artists, the festival will also feature American pop rock band Goo Goo Dolls, best known for 1998 hit ballad Iris, and American singer Greyson Chance, who first came to fame as a child singer who did a YouTube cover of Lady Gaga's Paparazzi in 2010.

Each act is expected to play a 30- to 45-minute set.

The festival will have another edition in Osaka, Japan, with details of date and venue to be confirmed.

Organisers IMC Live Global are expecting the Singapore edition to draw 25,000 to 30,000 fans, making it one of the bigger music events here in 2020 so far.

Tickets from $88 will go on sale on Jan 17.