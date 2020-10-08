One Love Asia Festival in Singapore postponed to 2021 with all-Asian music line-up

SINGAPORE - A star-studded all-Asian line-up, including home-grown singers Stefanie Sun and Tanya Chua, will headline the Singapore edition of One Love Asia Festival, which has been rescheduled to next year.

Event organiser IMC Live Global said in an Oct 8 press statement that the music and lifestyle festival at Bayfront Event Space, originally scheduled to take place on Nov 7 and 8 this year, will now be held on Oct 16 and 17 next year (2021).

The first day will now feature Malaysian singer Fish Leong, Malaysian rapper Namewee, and Singaporean rappers Shigga Shay and TheLionCityBoy, with more acts to come.

Leong and Namewee, new additions to the line-up, were nominated for Best Female Vocalist (Mandarin) and Best Male Vocalist (Mandarin) at the recent Golden Melody Awards in Taipei.

The second day of the festival will see performances by Sun, Chua, local singer Boon Hui Lu, Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai, Chinese singer Joker Xue, Taiwanese rock duo Power Station and Taiwanese indie band EggPlantEgg. Boon and Power Station are new additions.

Festivalgoers will be able to enjoy more than 15 hours of live music over the two-day event.

The new additions replace seven acts in the original line-up: American pop rock band Goo Goo Dolls, S.H.E member Hebe Tien, American singer Greyson Chance, Taiwanese singer Show Lo, Japanese singer-songwriter Naoto Inti Raymi, as well as Thai bands Potato and Klear.

Tickets to the second day of the festival are sold out and no new tickets will be released until further notice. Limited tickets for the first day will be released next Monday (October 12). Tickets are available via this website.

The organiser advised fans who have already bought tickets to hold onto them in order to secure their places at the festival.

In a show of appreciation, these fans will each be given a $30 F&B voucher to spend during the festival, a 15 per cent discount voucher for merchandise and a chance to win tickets to IMC Live Global's upcoming shows.

IMC said the decision to postpone the event was taken due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns, travel restrictions and continued lockdown measures for large-scale events in Singapore.

"While we see positive trends in the fight against Covid-19, we assess that holding an event of such scale this year is unwise," said Mr Romell Song, group chief operating officer of IMC Group Asia. IMC Live Global is part of IMC Group Asia.