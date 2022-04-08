Singer Andy Hui makes rare personal appearance on social media

HONG KONG - Hong Kong singer Andy Hui has made a rare personal appearance on social media after joining a new label.

On Wednesday (April 6), the 54-year-old posted on Instagram a video of himself singing English singer Ed Sheeran's new song The Joker And The Queen, with the caption: "I like this song lately. Nice."

A day before on Tuesday, Hui shared a video of himself performing the song on the piano, although he was not seen in the video.

It was announced in March that Hui had joined Universal Music after leaving Sun Entertainment Culture.

The singer's career has stalled since he was caught in a cheating scandal with actress Jacqueline Wong, 33, in 2019.

Hui, who is married to singer Sammi Cheng, 49, has previously attempted comebacks such as performing on music show Chill Club in June 2020 and acting in Taiwanese serial Mr Hito, about Taiwan's pop music industry.

His last personal appearance on social media was in April 2021, when he posted a video of himself playing a song on the guitar.