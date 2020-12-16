K-pop singer Hyuna posts photos of her and boyfriend in leotards

Many couples display their affection by wearing identical or coordinated outfits, but K-pop couple Hyuna and Dawn have taken it to another level by wearing matching leotards.

On Monday (Dec 14), Hyuna, 28, posted on Instagram two photos of her and Dawn in identical leotards, describing them as newly bought and warm.

Some fans commented that they looked cute in the leotards, while other fans asked Hyuna how she had convinced Dawn to wear his.

Dawn, 26, seemed unperturbed and also shared the two photos on his Instagram.

Hyuna, whose full name is Kim Hyun-ah, famously appeared in the music video for singer Psy's 2012 worldwide hit Gangnam Style.

She was in the news in August after she delayed the launch of her single, Good Girl, due to fainting spells.

Hyuna, who made her debut with girl group Wonder Girls in 2007 and is a former member of girl group 4Minute, was also involved in the project group Triple H with Dawn and Hui from the boy group Pentagon.

Hyuna and Dawn left their label Cube Entertainment in 2018 and joined the label P Nation, founded by Psy, in 2019 after they went public with their relationship.