K-pop singer HyunA delays release of single due to fainting spells

Fans of K-pop singer HyunA may have to wait a little longer for her first studio album.

The 28-year-old singer was originally planning to launch her pre-release single, Good Girl, on Wednesday (Aug 26), ahead of her full studio album later this year.

But the release of the single has been put on hold as a result of fainting spells suffered by HyunA, who made her debut with girl group Wonder Girls in 2007. She is also a former member of girl group 4Minute.

On Saturday, her agency P-Nation said: "It is with regret that the release of HyunA's Good Girl has been postponed to a later date, due to her on-going medical condition (vasovagal syncope)."

The agency, which is founded by South Korean singer Psy, added: "At this time, we will focus on providing HyunA with the medical attention she needs and be with her through every step of her recovery process."

Vasovagal syncope is a type of fainting spell caused by a fall in blood pressure because of dehydration or standing for too long.

HyunA, who is known globally for her appearance in the music video for Psy's 2012 worldwide hit Gangnam Style, disclosed last November that she suffered from depression, panic disorders and vasovagal syncope. The revelation came after the deaths of singers Sulli last October and Goo Hara last November.

HyunA released Flower Shower, her first single with P-Nation, last November. She left her long-time label Cube Entertainment after she went public with her rapper boyfriend Dawn, formerly of boyband Pentagon, in 2018.