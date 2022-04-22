Johnny Depp grilled about drug, alcohol use at defamation trial

WASHINGTON (AFP) - American actor Johnny Depp was grilled about his drug and alcohol use and coarse text messages as he took the witness stand on Thursday (April 21) for a third day at his defamation case against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

Heard's lawyer Ben Rottenborn spent more than five hours seeking to undermine the credibility of the Pirates Of The Caribbean (2003 to 2018) star before the seven-person jury hearing the suit in Fairfax County Circuit Court.

Depp, 58, was asked about his trashing of hotel rooms and the circumstances of an incident in Australia in which the tip of the middle finger on his right hand was severed.

Depp testified on Wednesday that it was caused by a furious Heard throwing a vodka bottle at him. Her lawyer told the jury that Depp had told doctors he cut himself with a knife.

Depp acknowledged during cross-examination that after his finger was cut, he used the wounded digit to scrawl messages around the house using his own blood and paint.

Heard's lawyers played a video at one point of Depp slamming cabinet doors in their kitchen and pouring himself a large glass of red wine.

"I did assault a couple of cabinets but I did not touch Miss Heard," Depp said when asked about the video.

In an audiotape played by her lawyer of a conversation between Depp and Heard, she complains about having bruises on her head, a split lip and a black eye.

Heard's lawyers have claimed Depp would become a "monster" during drug- and alcohol-fuelled benders and physically and sexually abuse Heard.

Depp has denied the allegations and claimed it was Heard who was frequently violent during their relationship.

Depp filed a defamation suit against Heard over a column she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

Heard, who starred in the movie Aquaman (2018), never named Depp - but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking US$50 million (S$68 million) in damages.

The Texas-born Heard, who turns 36 on Friday, counter-sued, asking for US$100 million and claiming she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands.