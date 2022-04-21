Johnny Depp says ex-wife Amber Heard beat him, cost him everything

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Actor Johnny Depp, testifying in a defamation case against his former wife Amber Heard, said on Wednesday (April 20) that she was the one who became violent in their relationship and that her false accusations cost him "nothing less than everything".

In a second day on the witness stand in a Virginia courtroom, Depp said the couple had frequent arguments that included "demeaning name calling" and "bullying" by Heard.

"It seemed like pure hatred for me," Depp said. "If I stayed to argue, eventually, I was sure it was going to escalate into violence, and oftentimes it did."

The Pirates Of the Caribbean star, 58, is suing Heard, 35, for US$50 million (S$68 million) after she accused him of abuse.

Depp said it was Heard who would "strike out" with a slap or shove. During one argument, Heard threw a vodka bottle at Depp's hand, cutting off the top of his right middle finger and exposing bone, he said.

The actor said he felt like he was suffering some kind of breakdown and began writing on the wall with blood from the injury. He said he wrote reminders of "lies" Heard had told him.

"She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere,"said Depp.

In a similar legal case in Britain, Heard denied throwing a bottle and severing Depp's finger. She said she threw things only to escape when he was beating her, and once punched him because she feared he would push her sister down a flight of stairs.

On Wednesday, Depp described an incident in which he said Heard repeatedly punched him. The actor said he put his arms around her to calm her and their foreheads touched.

According to Depp, Heard accused him of "head butting" her and breaking her nose, returning minutes later with a tissue she said was stained with blood. Depp said he later retrieved the tissue and found the red stain came from nail polish.

The actor said he would remove himself from heated arguments, sometimes locking himself in a bedroom or bathroom, and never struck Heard.

"My main goal was to retreat," he said.