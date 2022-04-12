Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face off again in US libel trial

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, AFP) - The latest chapter in Hollywood star Johnny Depp's legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard kicked off on Monday (April 11) as a defamation trial in the United States began over allegations Heard made about domestic abuse.

Depp, 58, has sued Heard, 35, for US$50 million (S$68 million), saying she defamed him when she penned a 2018 opinion piece in The Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse.

The op-ed never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp's lawyers have said it was clear Heard was referencing him, and that the piece damaged his film career and reputation.

Juror selection completed on Monday and opening statements are slated to begin on Tuesday.

Depp has denied all allegations of abuse, saying in his lawsuit that Heard's claims were an "elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms Heard and advance her career".

Depp and Heard both submitted long lists of potential witnesses they could put on the stand.

Heard's list includes her ex-boyfriend and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, who she texted with about Depp.

Also on the list of potential witnesses is actor James Franco, who Heard testified in the London case inquired about bruises on her face following an alleged abusive incident with Depp.

Depp wants the Fairfax County jury to find that Heard knowingly made false claims.

Heard, for her part, will argue that she is shielded, or "immune", from liability because her 2018 op-ed on domestic violence dealt with a matter of public concern.

"I never named him. Rather, I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay the price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny," Heard said in a statement released on Saturday.

The Washington Post is not a defendant in the trial.

Depp's lawyers have said they filed the case in Fairfax County, outside the District of Columbia, because the newspaper is printed at a facility there.