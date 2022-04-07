Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun teared up when they saw Son Ye-jin in her wedding dress

SEOUL - K-drama actresses Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun shed tears of joy when they saw actress Son Ye-jin in her wedding dress last week.

The highly anticipated celebrity wedding of Son and fellow actor Hyun Bin was attended by a large number of stars, including Jeon and Kim, who had both headlined the recent drama series Thirty-Nine together with Son.

In fact, the series finale happened to be on March 31, the same day as the wedding.

In an interview with South Korean entertainment website Koreaboo, Jeon said: "It felt like a friend from high school was getting married. Weirdly, when I saw her in her wedding gown, I started tearing up."

She said Kim also burst into tears and shared that Son had laughed at them and asked why they were crying.

"I think it is because my character wanted hers to get married in the drama," Jeon said.

The hit K-drama follows three 39-year-old women as they navigate love and loss.

Jeon, 39, who starred in the popular drama Hospital Playlist (2020 to 2021), added that there was no rivalry between the three actresses.

Son, 40, is best known for her role as a spoilt heiress in the hit series Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020), starring opposite her now-husband Hyun Bin.

Thirty-Nine was 40-year-old Kim's first lead role, having taken on supporting roles in K-dramas such as Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021).

Jeon said: "It was more comfortable (on set) since all three of us are the same age. We all have similarities to our characters."

Even though they only got to know each other five months ago while filming Thirty-Nine, Son invited her two co-stars to her intimate wedding with about 200 guests.

"Ye-jin has a playful personality and helped keep the set cheerful. We laughed a lot together," Jeon said. "I can't speak for others, but I don't think there was any competitiveness on our set."