K-stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin release wedding photos

SINGAPORE - South Korean A-listers and power couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have released wedding photos ahead of their nuptials to be held on Thursday afternoon (March 31).
The photos were released via Hyun's agency on their official Instagram account. In the two photos posted, the couple can be seen in two different sets of outfits.
In the first, the stars are all smiles while holding hands in front of a flower arch. Hyun, 39, is in a relaxed white suit with no tie while Son, 40, is in a one-shoulder wedding dress with flowers in her hair.
In the second, Hyun is in a more formal get-up while Son is in a sleeveless embellished gown with a square-cut neckline. She is holding a large bouquet.
According to the caption, the couple will be tying the knot on Thursday and the ceremony will be a private one due to Covid-19 concerns.
According to South Korean news reports, the wedding is set to be held at the luxurious hotel Grand Walkerhill Seoul in eastern Seoul with the couple's parents, relatives and friends in attendance. Details of the wedding have been largely kept under wraps but actor Jang Dong-gun, who is a close friend of Hyun, will reportedly deliver a congratulatory speech.
Hyun and Son, who played lovers on the hit romantic drama Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020), were confirmed to be dating in 2021 and announced their engagement in February 2022.
They had also acted together in the crime thriller movie The Negotiation (2018).