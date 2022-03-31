K-stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin release wedding photos

SINGAPORE - South Korean A-listers and power couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have released wedding photos ahead of their nuptials to be held on Thursday afternoon (March 31).

The photos were released via Hyun's agency on their official Instagram account. In the two photos posted, the couple can be seen in two different sets of outfits.

In the first, the stars are all smiles while holding hands in front of a flower arch. Hyun, 39, is in a relaxed white suit with no tie while Son, 40, is in a one-shoulder wedding dress with flowers in her hair.

In the second, Hyun is in a more formal get-up while Son is in a sleeveless embellished gown with a square-cut neckline. She is holding a large bouquet.

According to the caption, the couple will be tying the knot on Thursday and the ceremony will be a private one due to Covid-19 concerns.