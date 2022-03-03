Film and TV picks: West Side Story, Thirty-Nine and Default

West Side Story (PG13)

156 minutes, Disney+

Acclaimed director Steven Spielberg's take on the 1957 stage musical of the same name is now available on Disney+.

In this tale of a sweeping romance inspired by William Shakespeare's tragedy Romeo And Juliet, two street gangs - the Jets and the Sharks - butt heads on Manhattan's West Side in the 1950s.

The film has been nominated for seven awards at this month's Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress for breakout star Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita, girlfriend of Shark leader Bernardo (David Alvarez).

The cast also includes veteran Puerto Rico-born actress Rita Moreno, who also starred in the 1961 feature film adaptation of the musical.

Thirty-nine (NC16)

Netflix