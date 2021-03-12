Hong Kong singer Andy Hui making comeback after cheating scandal

Hong Kong singer Andy Hui is making a comeback - in Taiwan.

His career came to a halt after he was caught in a cheating scandal with actress Jacqueline Wong in April 2019.

Hui, 53, had hinted at the comeback during a Chinese New Year gathering in February, as he said he has been staying in shape and looking forward to working in the Year of the Ox.

According to Hong Kong media, he will be flying to Taiwan in April to film a television series, temporarily titled Accept The Challenge, Producer!.

The series comprises 12 different stories based on the challenges faced by a group of singers in the year 2000.

Hui was said to have liked the script, as he felt that it was inspiring and the characters radiated positive energy.

He will be acting in one of the stories and has also been invited to perform the series theme song.

Other musicians who will act in the show include veteran Mandopop singer Wakin Chau and blind singer Ricky Hsiao.

The TV series will be directed by Kao Pin-chuan, who won the Golden Bell Award for Best Director in a Television Series for Yong-Jiu Grocery Store in 2020.

Hui's agency Sun Entertainment Culture confirmed the news to Hong Kong's Apple Daily, but said it was not sure how long he would stay in Taiwan. He has to be quarantined before starting work.

The media said his wife, singer Sammi Cheng, is unlikely to accompany him to Taiwan as she is staying in Hong Kong to record her songs and take care of her elderly mother. Her father died in late 2020.

However, Cheng, 48, is supportive of her husband's comeback and has been, for example, exercising with him to provide him with encouragement.

Hui, who is known for tracks such as Men's Greatest Pain and Who Can I Love, made a brief comeback in June 2020 when he performed in ViuTV's music show Chill Club.

Wong, the other party, has not been acting since the scandal.

There had been talk that the 32-year-old actress was seeking early termination of her contract with TVB, but she reportedly changed her mind during negotiations with the broadcaster.