Hong Kong singer Andy Hui hints at comeback

Hong Kong singer Andy Hui has hinted at a comeback. His career came to a halt when he was caught in a cheating scandal with actress Jacqueline Wong in April 2019.

Hui, 53, told the media that he has been keeping fit as he looked forward to work in the Year of the Ox.

"I have been keeping fit before the Chinese New Year as I know there will be lots of good food during this period," he said at a festive gathering with other artistes from his agency Sun Entertainment Culture on Thursday (Feb 18).

"I can't eat more now as I have reached my quota and need to jog," he added.

Hui, who is married to singer Sammi Cheng, said he hoped to act more and write more songs.

His last acting credit was in 2017, for the television series Margaret & David - Ex with Terrance Lau, Angela Yuen and Bernice Liu.

"I have sung for many years but have not written many songs," he said. "I have composed songs recently while practising on the electronic keyboard."

The singer, who is known for tracks such as Why Did You Love Others Behind My Back and Men's Greatest Pain, made a brief comeback in June last year (2020) when he performed on ViuTV's music show Chill Club. But he has been largely under the radar since then.

Wong, the other party, is in a similar situation. The 32-year-old actress has not been acting since the scandal and there has been talk of early termination of her contract.