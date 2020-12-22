Sammi Cheng, absent from social media for 2 months, says her father died in Nov

Hong Kong singer Sammi Cheng has a strong social media game but fans suspected something was amiss when there were no postings from her for about two months.

The Cantopop queen's last post was on Oct 26 about actor Louis Koo's 50th birthday celebration.

She returned to social media on Sunday (Dec 20), posting a photo taken with her father and revealed that he died in November.

The 48-year-old singer wrote that she and her siblings were preparing for their father's funeral in the last month.

"During this period, I was adjusting my mind besides preparing quietly for my father's funeral," she wrote in Chinese. "My siblings and I are also taking care of my mother (who has lost her partner of many years)."

Cheng revealed in October that her father, who was in his 80s, was hospitalised for more than 10 days. She and her siblings took turns to take care of him.

She also revealed in early October the death of Lucky, her 15-year-old pet dog.

"I have experienced continuous pain after first losing Lucky, and then my dad," Cheng wrote. "My tears fall uncontrollably occasionally when I think of them. We are mortals after all, and sometimes have to allow ourselves to be strong and vulnerable at the same time."

Cheng appeared to have recovered from her sorrow the next day when she wrote three posts on Monday.

She wished her followers a happy winter solstice and thanked them for their concern and support.

In the second post, the fitness buff wrote that her fitness regime remained unchanged in the last two months as she believes that exercise and sweating are the natural enemy to negative energy.

In the third post, she said that it felt good to pick up her motivation again and used the hashtags #positivevibes and #postitiveenergy .

As usual, there was no mention of her husband, singer Andy Hui. Hui, 53, who was caught in a cheating scandal with actress Jacqueline Wong in April 2019, has not posted on social media since his last post on Lucky on Oct 7.