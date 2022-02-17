Film Picks: Kimi, Parallel Mothers, Vengeance Is Mine

Kimi (M18)

85 minutes, available on HBO Go, 4 stars

Many film-makers have tried to weave stories out of the isolation of working from home, but few have succeeded.

Add Kimi to the list of those movies that work. Had it been released in another reality where the pandemic did not happen, this thriller from acclaimed American director Steven Soderbergh would still make an impact.

Angela (Zoe Kravitz) cannot leave her Seattle apartment because she is agoraphobic. This is just as well, because she works from home. Her employers own the Kimi device, a smart home assistant similar to Alexa or Siri.

Angela trains Kimi by listening to, and interpreting, commands from real users that are too garbled for the system to understand. One day, she hears a Kimi user, a woman, make a cry for help. Is it real or is Angela projecting her private trauma?

Veteran thriller writer David Koepp (Panic Room, 2002; Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, 2014) has a screenplay that taps current worries about smart devices stealing privacy. Soderbergh makes the discomfort real and personal by creating the vilest, most recognisable screen villains seen in recent times: Angela's bosses, who recite maxims about employee welfare, but who care only for the welfare of the corporation.

