LOS ANGELES - Nominated for two Oscars, including Best Actress for Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers is the story of two very different women who meet just as they are about to give birth - and find their lives forever intertwined.

The film, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Feb 17, is written and directed by two-time Oscar winner Pedro Almodovar, who uses this tale of a personal moral dilemma to make a bigger point about Spain's dark political history.